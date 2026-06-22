SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Once again this year, the Benton County Fair is looking for talented residents to compete in Benton's Got Talent.

The show will be on Saturday, August 8th, at 2:00 p.m. on the Cottonwood Stage.

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Talent Coordinator Brady Roberts says they want a variety of types of acts for the show.

We are looking for anyone who can dance, sing, juggle, do comedy, whatever you think is a talent that you have, we want you in our show.

There are three divisions: Pre-teen (12 and under), teen (ages 13-18), and open (all ages). Prize money will be awarded to the top four finishers in each division.

Pre-teen:

1st - $125

2nd - $100

3rd - $75

4th - $50

Teen:

1st - $150

2nd - $100

3rd - $75

4th - $50

Open:

1st - $200

2nd - $150

3rd - $75

4th - $50

The top two will be invited to advance to the Minnesota State Fair competition.

All amateur entertainers from Benton, Sherburne, and Stearns Counties are eligible to enter. The registration deadline is Friday, July 31st, at 5:00 p.m.