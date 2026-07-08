LEGION ROUNDUP

(MONDAY/TUESDAY)

COLD SPRING POST 6915 6 76ERS 3

The Post 6915 outhit the 76ers thirteen to three, including two doubles. Their starting pitcher was Noah Stalboerger; he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three singles, three runs, three walks, and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Post 6915 offense was led by Noah Stalboerger; he went 4-4 for two RBIs, and Dane Zeiher went 2-4 with a double for an RBI and scored a run. Cooper Notch went 3-4, scored a run, and Tyson Zauhar was credited with an RBI; he had two stolen bases and scored one run. Carter Simon went 1-3 with a double, a walk, and scored a run, and Jax Hohenstein went 1-3 and scored a run. Logan Adams went 1-3 with a stolen base, a walk, and he scored a run, and Ethan Hellerman went 1-4.

The 76ers' starting pitcher was Basel; he threw seven innings, gave up thirteen hits, six runs, two walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Their offense was led by Pazor; he went 1-3 for an RBI and he scored a run, and Theisen went 1-3. Brophy went 1-2 with a stolen base, Nathaniel was hit by a pitch and scored a run, Douvier had two walks, and Brasel had one walk.

FOLEY POST 298 14 BECKER POST 193 9

The Post 298 and Post 193 both collected ten hits; they did collect three doubles, a sacrifice fly, and three were hit by a pitch. Their starting pitcher was Ted Rassmussen; he threw two innings, recorded two strikeouts, and was aided by ten walks. Brody Kipka threw one inning; he gave up three hits, four runs, and three walks. Jaren Robinson threw three innings; he gave up six hits, five runs, one walk, and he recorded one strikeout. Noah Gapinski threw one inning in relief; he gave up one hit, one walk, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Post 298 offense was led by Messiah Vizenor, who went 2-3 with a double for three RBIs; he was hit by a pitch, had a walk, and scored a run. Brody Kipka went 3-5 for three RBIs, and he scored three runs, and Ben Larson went 2-3 for three RBIs. Easton Wojciechowski went 1-3 with a double for an RBI; he was hit by a pitch, he had a walk, and he scored two runs. Ted Rasmussen went 2-4 with a double, a walk, and he scored three runs, and Henry Sachs had two walks and he scored a run. Jaren Robinson had a sacrifice fly, and he was hit by a pitch for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Calvin Hackett was credited with an RBI, and he had a walk; Noah Gapinski had two walks, and he scored three runs, and Colten Stadther had a walk.

The Post 193 starting pitcher was Anthony Rimmer; he threw one inning, gave up four hits, six runs, and three walks. Isaac Guck threw 3 2/3 innings; he gave up five hits, seven runs, six walks, and he recorded six strikeouts. Griffin Munich threw 1 1/3 innings; he gave up a hit, one walk, and he had three strikeouts.

The Post 193 offense was led by Austin Rimmer, who went 1-5 with a double for three RBIs; he had a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Hunter Pietrowski went 2-5 with two doubles, and he scored two runs; Cody Deters went 1-5 with a double for an RBI, and he scored a run. Riley Girard went 1-2 with a double and a sacrifice fly for an RBI; he had two walks, and he scored two runs. Adam Wipper went 2-3 with a double, a walk, and he scored two runs, and Isaac Guck went 1-3 for an RBI; he had a stolen base and a walk. Anthony Rimmer went 1-3 with a stolen base and a walk, and Chase Stupar went 1-4 with a double for an RBI.

SARTELL POST 277 10 PIERZ POST 341 7

The Post 277 and Post 341 both collected eight hits; they did collect a home run and a double. Their starting pitcher was Trevor Schlangen; he threw two innings, gave up six hits, five runs, one walk, and he recorded three strikeouts. Parker Smith threw two innings; he gave up two hits, two runs, and he recorded one strikeout. Landon Fish threw three innings to close it out; he gave up a walk, and he recorded one strikeout.

Post 277 was led on offense by Brady Thompson; he went 1-3 with a home run for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Keaton Landowski went 2-4 with a home run for three RBIs, and Mateo Segura went 2-4 with a stolen base and scored two runs. Landon Fish went 1-3 with a double, and Levi Magnuson went 1-1 with a stolen base and scored two runs. Trevor Schlangen went 1-4, Miles Simonsen had two walks and scored two runs, and Jackson Knott had a stolen base; he had a walk and scored a run.

The Post 341 starting pitcher was Link Toops; he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, two walks, and recorded eight strikeouts. Connor Hennessy threw two innings; he gave up two hits, four runs, and one walk.

The Post 341 offense was led by Sawyer Lochner; he went 2-4 with a home run and a double for three RBIs, and he scored two runs. Link Toops went 2-3 with a double for an RBI, and Jackson Thielen was credited with an RBI and had a walk. Dan Litke went 1-4 with a double for an RBI, and he scored a run, and Bo Woitalla went 1-3 with a stolen base, a walk, and he scored a run. Jaxsen Hardy and Brecken Andres both went 1-3 and both scored a run.

LITCHFIELD POST 104 10 EVW POST 381/453 0

The Post 104 outhit the Post 381/453 ten to three, including two doubles and five walks. Their starting pitcher was Jordan Abbott; he threw six innings, gave up three singles, three walks, and recorded nine strikeouts to earn the win.

The Post 104 offense was led by Gideon Boerema; he went 1-3 with a double for three RBIs, and Tripp McCann was credited with two RBIs. He had a stolen base, a walk, and he scored two runs. Keagan Kadelbach went 2-4 with a double for two RBIs, and he scored a run; Alex Medina went 2-3 with a walk, and he scored three runs. Nick Lehar went 1-2 for an RBI; he had a stolen base, a walk, and he scored a run. Zach Moses scored two runs, and Drake Kitzer had a walk and scored a run.

The Post 381/453 starting pitcher was Gabe Schmitt; he threw 4 2/3 innings, gave up four hits, five runs, two walks, and he recorded four strikeouts. Eli Hernandez threw 2/3 of an inning; he gave up two hits, five runs, and he issued three walks. Their offense was led by Braden Becker and Eli Hernandez; both went 1-3 with a stolen base. Torii Berg went 1-3, Bryce Neiman was hit by a pitch and had a walk, and Max Torborg had a walk.

COLD SPRING POST 455 9 SARTELL POST 277 8

The Post 455 outhit Post 277 ten to nine, including two doubles, two sacrifice flies, and five stolen bases. Their starting pitcher was Jace Griffin; he threw 3 2/3 innings, gave up two hits, two runs, one walk, and he recorded one strikeout. Max Fredin threw 3 1/3 innings; he gave up seven hits, six runs, one walk, and he recorded three strikeouts.

Post 455 was led on offense by Nolan VanLoy; he went 1-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, and he scored a run. Cal Heying went 1-4 with a double for two RBIs; he had a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Noah Olmscheid went 2-3 with a stolen base, a walk, and he scored two runs, and Jace Griffin had a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Blake Kelly went 2-3 with two stolen bases, and he scored a run. G. Brown went 1-3, and he scored a run. Matt Ruiz went 1-2 with a stolen base and a walk; Charlie Upgren went 1-2, and Max Fredin scored a run.

The Post 277 starting pitcher was Brady Thompson; he threw two innings, gave up one hit, and he recorded three strikeouts. Luke Lance threw two innings; he gave up five hits and four runs, and Davis Ahrens threw 2/3 inning, gave up three hits and four runs. Nolan Hemker threw 1 1/3 innings; he gave up a hit, one run, two walks, and he recorded a strikeout.

The Post 277 offense was led by Brady Thompson; he went 1-4 for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Miles Simonson went 2-2 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Nolan Hemker went 1-4 with a double for an RBI; he was hit by a pitch, and he scored two runs. Mateo Segura went 2-5 with a triple for an RBI, and Tyler Schlangen went 1-3; he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base, and he scored a run. Dayton Holter went 2-2; he was hit twice by a pitch, he had a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Jackson Knott and Landon Fish both had a walk.

ALBANY POST 482 3 PIERZ POST 341 1

The Post 482 outhit Post 341 five to four, including a double, a sacrifice fly, and six walks. Their starting pitcher was Colin Breitbach; he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, two walks, and he recorded six strikeouts. TJ. Fredrick threw one inning to close it out; he retired the three batters he faced.

The Post 482 offense was led by Hudson Linn; he went 1-1 with a double for an RBI, and he had three walks. Griffin Roemlieng had a sacrifice fly for an RBI; he had two walks, scored a run, and Hunter Boecker was credited with an RBI. Abe Kalthoff went 2-4, and he scored a run, and Cohen Habben went 1-4 and he scored a run. Noah Davey went 1-3, and Dylan Hoffarth had a walk.

The Post 341 starting pitcher was Dan Litke; he threw five innings, gave up three hits, two runs, five walks, and he recorded six strikeouts. Brayden Haberman threw two innings; he gave up two hits, one run, one walk, and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Post 341 offense was led by Sawyer Lochner; he went 1-2 with a home run for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, and he had a walk. Jackson Thielen and Dan Litke both went 1-3, and Grady Young went 1-4 with a stolen base. Brayden Haberman was hit by a pitch, and Preston Saehr had two stolen bases and he had ha walk.

76ERS 4 FOLEY POST 298 1

The 76ers outhit Post 298 six to five, including two doubles, a sacrifice fly, and six walks. Their starting pitcher was Isaac Palmer; he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, two walks, and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The 76ERS offense was led by Theran Carlson, who went 1-1 with a double for an RBI and a walk, and Isaac Palmer went 2-3 for an RBI and he had a stolen base. Brett Pankonin went 1-2 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI, and he scored a run, and Andrew Brown went 1-1 with two walks, and he scored a run. Everett Stine went 1-3 with a double; he had a walk and scored a run. Addi Dobowey had a walk and scored a run, and Landon O’Donnell had a stolen base and scored a run.

The Post 298 starting pitcher was Carson Brenny; he threw three innings, gave up three hits, two runs, six walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Jake Drexter threw three innings; he gave up three hits, two runs, and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Post 298 offense was led by Noah Gapinski, who went 1-2 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI, and Calvin Hackett, who went 1-3 with a double and scored a run. Ted Rasmussen went 2-2 with a double and was hit by a pitch, and Henry Sachs had a walk. Jaden Robinson went 1-1; he was hit by a pitch and had a walk.

EVW POST 381/453 9 KIMBALL POST 281 4

The Post 381/453 outhit Post 281 eight to seven, including a home run, three doubles and five walks. Their starting pitcher was Bryce Neiman; he threw two innings, gave up four hits, two runs, one walk, and he recorded one strikeout. Torii Berg threw three innings; he gave up two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Nick Becker threw 1 2/3 innings; he gave up three hits, two runs, and two walks. C. Meierhofer threw 1/3 inning; he recorded one strikeout.

The Post 381/453 offense was led by Bryce Neiman; he went 2-4 with a home run for three RBIs. Carter Scheeler went 1-2 with a double for two RBIs; he had a walk, and he scored a run. C. Meierhofer went 1-2 with a double for two RBIs; he had a walk, and he scored two runs. Jack Maile went 1-3 with a double for an RBI, and he had a walk, and Eli Hernandez went 1-3. Brayden Becker went 2-2 with a stolen base, a walk, and he scored a run, and E. Kramer scored a run. Nick Becker was hit by a pitch, had a walk, and scored a run; Torii Berg had a stolen base, three walks, and scored a run; and Matt Heuring had a walk and scored a run.

NO STATS for Kimball Post 281

Celebrating Harrison Smith's Career with the Vikings. Harrison Smith spent 14 years in the NFL, all with the Vikings. Take a look at some of his top moments with the team. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Minnesotans who played for the Vikings/in NFL Native Minnesotans who played for their home state Vikings in the NFL, and Central Minnesotans who played in the NFL. Gallery Credit: Minnesota Vikings and Getty Images