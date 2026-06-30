LEGION ROUNDUP

ST. CLOUD CHUTES 2 VIROQUA 138ERS 0

The Chutes outhit the 183ers five to two, including a pair of doubles. Their starting pitcher was Jack Hamak; he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up three singles, one walk, and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Chutes' offense was led by Caden Johnson; he went 1-2 with a double for an RBI, and he had a stolen base and a walk. Jacob Oliver went 2-3 with a double; he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Ryan Liebrenz went 1-3 with a stolen base, and he scored a run; Owen Fradette was hit by a pitch, and Sam Oliver went 1-3 with a stolen base.

The 183ers' starting pitcher was T. Bast. He threw six innings; he gave up five hits, two runs, and he recorded three strikeouts. Their offense was led by J. Olson, R. Koala, and K. Peterson, all went 1-3, and B. Skrede had a walk.

WILLMAR POST 167 12 FOLEY POST 298 2

The Post 167 outhit the Post 298 eight to one, including a double and very solid defense. Their starting pitcher was Jake Ellingson; he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, two runs, five walks, and he recorded seven strikeouts. Hudson Sjoberg threw one inning; he gave up two walks and recorded two strikeouts.

The Post 167 offense was led by Tyler Madsen, who went 2-2 for four RBIs; he had two walks and he scored one run. Alex Hoppe went 2-4 for two RBIs; he had a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Reese Christianson went 1-2 for two RBIs, and he had a stolen base. Aidan Paulson was credited with an RBI; he had a stolen base, two walks, and he scored two runs. Jake Ellingson went 1-2 with a double, a walk, and he scored a run, and Hudson Sjoberg went 1-2 with two walks, and he scored two runs. Eli Ewert was credited with an RBI; he had a walk and he scored a run. Logan Fagerlie went 1-3, Gavin Evenson scored a run, Lawson Anez and Gavin Banks both had a walk, and they scored a run.

The Post 298 starting pitcher was Jake Drexter; he threw three innings, gave up six hits, four runs, one walk, and he recorded four strikeouts. Caron Brennen threw 1 2/3 innings; he gave up one hit, eight runs, nine walks, and he recorded one strikeout. Ben Larson gave up one hit in his relief appearance.

The Post 298 offense was led by Easton Wojciechkowski; he went 1-3 with a double. Noah Gapinski and Calvin Hackett both had two walks, and Ted Rasmussen, Jake Drexler and Henry Sachs all had a walk.

ST. CLOUD CHUTES 6 OWATONNA POST 77 1

The Chutes outhit Post 77 eleven to three, including five doubles and five players that earned RBIs. Their starting pitcher was Jake Murphy; he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, one walk, and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Chutes' offense was led by Ryan Liebranz; he went 3-4 with two doubles for two RBIs, a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Noah Biguaette went 2-4 with a double for an RBI, and Jacob Oliver went 2-4 with a double for an RBI; he had a stolen base and scored two runs. Caden Johnson went 2-4 for an RBI, and Owen Fradette went 1-3 for an RBI. Jack Hamak went 1-2 with a double; he had a walk and scored a run. Charlie Dolan had two walks and scored a run, and Sam Oliver had two walks.

The Post 77 starting pitcher was Jax Sautier; he threw 3 1/3 innings, gave up five hits, four runs, three walks, and recorded one strikeout. Ethan Bell gave up two hits and two runs, and Aedan Tackman threw 1 2/3 innings; he gave up three hits and two walks. Aedan Tackman threw one inning; he gave up one hit.

The Post 77 offense was led by A. Tackman; he went 1-3 for an RBI, and he was hit by a pitch. Joe Kleiker went 1-3, and he had a stolen base, and Zack Bissett went 1-3. Jace Ulrich was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run, and Andrew Gelrade had a walk.

ST. CLOUD CHUTES 9 LOURDES LEGION 2

The Chutes outhit the Lourdes Legion twelve to four, including two doubles, a sacrifice fly, and seven players collecting RBIs. Their starting pitcher was Ryan Liebrenz; he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up four singles, two runs, two walks, and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Chutes' offense was led by Caden Johnson, who went 3-4 with a double for an RBI and scored a run. Jake Murphy went 2-3 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI; he had three stolen bases, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Ryan Liebrenz went 2-4 with a double for an RBI, and he scored two runs; Jacob Oliver went 1-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Charlie Dolan went 2-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run; Sam Oliver had a sacrifice fly for an RBI, and he scored a run. Jack Hamak went 1-3 for an RBI; he had a walk, and he scored a run, and Jack Staller had a stolen base and a walk. Owen Fradette went 1-2 for an RBI, and he had a walk.

The Lourdes Legion Post starting pitcher was M. Seger; he threw six innings, gave up eleven hits, eight runs, three walks, and he recorded five strikeouts. C. Carroll threw one inning; he gave up a hit, one run, one walk, and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Carroll; he went 1-4 for an RBI, and Wagen was credited with an RBI. Streefland went 1-3; he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base, and he scored a run. Bursiek went 2-3 with a walk, and he scored a run, and J. McCabe had a walk.

ST. CLOUD CHUTES 10 FOREST LAKE POST 225 1

The Chutes outhit the Post 225 twelve to six, including one double and a sacrifice fly, again very solid defense. Their starting pitcher was Henry Schloe; he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run, two walks, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Chutes offense was led by Henry Schloe; he went 1-2 for three RBIs, a stolen base, a walk, and he scored two runs. Jake Murphy went 1-2 with a double for two RBIs and a walk, and Owen Fradette went 1-2 for an RBI. Noah Biguaette went 1-1 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and scored a run, and Charlie Dolan went 1-2 for an RBI and scored a run. Jacob Oliver went 3-3 with a walk, and he scored two runs; Ryan Liebrenz went 2-2 with a walk, and he scored two runs; and Caden Johnson went 2-2 with a walk, and he scored two runs.

The Post 225 starting pitcher was M. Johnson; he threw 2 2/3 innings, gave up eleven hits, ten runs, four walks, and recorded two strikeouts. Andrew Brandt threw 1 1/3 innings; he gave up one hit and one walk.

The Post 225 offense was led by Brooks Rohne; he went 1-2 for an RBI and a walk, and E. Huebsch went 1-3 with a double. C. Spencer went 2-2, Andrew Brandt went 1-1 and scored a run, L. Tail went 1-3, and S. Macca had a walk.

ST. CLOUD CHUTES 6 ROCHESTER A’S 3

The Chutes outhit the Rochester A’s ten to eight, including two doubles and good defensive play. Their starting pitcher was Owen Fradette; he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, two runs, three walks, and he recorded one strikeout. Henry Schloe threw one inning to earn the save; he gave up one hit, one run, and two walks.

The Chutes offense was led by Jacob Oliver; he went 2-3 with a double for two RBIs, he had a walk, and he scored a run. Ryan Liebranz went 1-2 for two RBIs, a stolen base, two walks, and he scored a run. Jack Hamak went 2-2 for an RBI; he had a walk, scored two runs, and Charlie Dolan went 1-4 with a double and he scored a run. Noah Biguaette went 1-4 with a walk and scored a run, and Henry Schloe went 1-4. Caden Johnson went 1-3, and he was hit by a pitch, and Owen Fradette went 1-3, and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the A’s was Adam Rice; he threw five innings, and he gave up five runs and four walks. E. Wiederich threw one inning; he gave up one hit, one run, and one walk.

The A’s offense was led by. N. Frank went 1-2 with a double for three RBIs and two walks, and Jackson Esau went 3-4 with a stolen base and scored two runs. Carter Simonsen went 1-2 with a double; he was hit twice by a pitch, and he scored a run. Andrew Kinneberg went 2-4, E. Wiederich went 1-3, Ben Strei, Cade Soergen, and J. Christian all had a walk.

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