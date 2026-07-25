MINNESOTA AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

DIV. 1 SUB STATE 11 SARTELL

JULY 24TH RESULTS

CHAMPIONSHIP

SARTELL POST 277 3 COLD SPRING POST 455 1

Post 277 was outhit by Post 455; they did collect six walks. Post 277 played solid defense to give their starting pitcher great support. Their starting pitcher was Brady Thompson; he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, one run, and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Post 277 offense was led by Mateo Sequra; he went 1-1 for an RBI, and he had two walks. Jackson Knott went 1-2 for an RBI, and he had a walk. Brady Thompson went 1-2 with two stolen bases, one walk, and he scored a run. Miles Simonsen went 1-3, and Keaton Landowski was hit by a pitch. Trevor Schlangen had two walks and he scored a run, and L. Magnuson had two stolen bases and he scored a run.

The Post 455 starting pitcher was Jake Stalboerger; he threw six innings, gave up four hits, three runs, six walks, and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Post 455 offense was led by Nolan VanLoy, who went 1-3 for an RBI, and Max Fredin went 1-3 with a double. Noah Olmscheid went 1-2; he was hit by a pitch and scored a run, and Blake Kelly went 1-3. Cal Heying and Jake Stalboerger both went 2-3.

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COLD SPRING POST 455 7 WILLMR POST 167 0

Post 455 outhit Post 167 nine to one, including a double and solid defense. Their starting pitcher was Jace Griffin; he threw a gem and threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up one hit, and he recorded one strikeout with 82 pitches!

The Post 455 offense was led by Noah Olmsheid, who went 2-4 for three RBIs. Max Fredin went 2-4 with a double for an RBI, and Blake Kelley went 1-4 for an RBI and scored a run. Nolan VanLoy went 3-4, and he scored two runs, and Jake Staboerger was credited with an RBI; he had a walk and he scored a run. Jace Griffin went 1-3 with a stolen base, one walk, and he scored two runs; Cal Heying and Charlie Upgren both had a walk, and Reece Kalla scored a run.

The Post 167 starting pitcher was Jordan Ellingson. He threw three innings; he gave up seven hits, five runs, and three walks. Riley Laumer threw three innings; he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk, and he recorded one strikeout. The Post 167 offense was led by Eli Hagen, who went 1-1.

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