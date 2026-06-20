LEGION BASEBALL ROUNDUP

SARTELL POST 477 12 BECKER POST 193 4

The Post 477 out hit the Post 193 ten to seven, including one double, and they were aided by twelve walks. Their starting pitcher was Parker Smith, who threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, three runs, and he recorded two strikeouts. Nathan Gjemse threw an inning; he retired three batters. Miles Simonson threw two innings; he gave up one hit, one run, one walk, and he recorded a strikeout.

The Post 477 offense was led by Miles Simonson, who went 2-5 with a double for four RBIs. Nolan Hemker went 1-2 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had two walks, and he scored three runs. Mateo Sugura went 1-4 for an RBI, he had a walk, and he scored a run. Keaton Landowski went 1-3 for two RBIs, and he scored a run, and Tyler Schlangen went 2-5. Landon Fish went 1-3 for an RBI, and he had two walks. Brady Thompson went 1-1 with a stolen base, four walks, and scored four runs. Dylan Anderson was hit by a pitch, and he had a walk, and Parker Smith had two walks, and he scored a run.

The Post 193 starting pitcher was Anthony Rimmer. He threw two innings, gave up five hits, six runs, three walks, and recorded two strikeouts. Austin Rimmer threw two innings; he gave up two hits, three runs, six walks, and recorded one strikeout. Griffin Munich threw three innings; he gave up three hits, three runs, three walks, and recorded three strikeouts.

The Post 193 offense was led by Isaac Guck, who went 1-3 with a double for two RBIs, and Riley Girard went 1-4 for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Hunter Pietrowski went 1-3 with a stolen base, a walk, and he scored two runs. Cody Deters went 1-4 with a stolen base, and he scored a run. Austin Rimmer went 1-4, and Noah Miele and Chase Stuper went 1-3.

SARTELL POST 477 6 LITTLE FALLS POST 46 3

The Post 477 and Post 46 both collected five hits; they collected two doubles and two sacrifice flies. Their starting pitcher was Trevor Schlangen, who threw 5 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, three walks, and he recorded six strikeouts. Luke Lance threw 1 1/3 innings; he gave up one hit, two runs, and two walks.

The Post 477 offense was led by Trevor Schlangen, who went 1-2 with a double for an RBI, and Miles Simonson went 1-2 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Jackson Knott went 1-3 with a double for two RBIs, and Keaton Landowski had a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Brady Thompson went 1-4 with a stolen base, and he scored a run. Nolan Hemker went 1-2, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored two runs. Mateo Segura was hit by a pitch, he had a walk, and he scored a run. Dayton Holter had a walk, and he scored a run. Landon Fish had a walk.

The Post 46 starting pitcher was John Ahlin. He threw one inning, he gave up three hits, five runs, and one walk. Prescott Romaine threw five innings; he gave up two hits, one run, two walks, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Post 46 offense was led by Ryan Newman, who went 1-2 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI, a walk, and he scored a run. John Ahlin went 2-3 with a walk, and Evan LeMieur had a walk. Connor Neu and Luke Knopik both had a walk, and each scored a run.

SAUK RAPIDS POST 254 9 ST. CLOUD 76ers 8

The Post 254 out hit Post 76 twelve to nine, including two doubles, two sacrifice flies, and a triple. Their starting pitcher was Owen Gales, who threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up nine singles, eight runs, three walks, and recorded eight strikeouts.

The Post 254 offense was led by Carter Riedeman, who went 2-3 with a triple and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs; he had a stolen base, a walk, and he scored a run. Owen Sales went 3-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, and he scored two runs. Brody Sabin had a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, and he scored two runs. Tavin Gohman went 2-3 with a double for two RBIs, he had two stolen bases, a walk, and he scored a run, and Isaac Miller scored a run. Gavin Peterson went 1-4 with a double for an RBI, and he had a stolen base, and Griffin Rothstein went 1-3 with a walk and scored two runs. Reed Krogstad went 2-4 with a stolen base, and he scored two runs, and Caleb Guzek went 1-4.

The 76ers' starting pitcher was Isaac Palmer. He threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, two walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Amitta Preisler threw 2 2/3 innings; he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks, and recorded two strikeouts.

The 76ers offense was led by Orion Preisler, who went 3-3 with a triple for two RBIs, two stolen bases, a walk, and he scored two runs. Addi Dobowey went 1-4 for an RBI, and he scored two runs, and Isaac Palmer had a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Landon O’Donnell went 2-3 for an RBI, and Brett Pankonin went 1-3 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI, and he scored a run. Amittai Preisler went 1-3 with a walk, and he scored two runs, and Theran Carlson went 1-4.

HOLDINGFORD POST 211 4 EVW POST 381/453 3

The Post 211 out hit the Post 381/453 eight to three, including a sacrifice fly and six that collected hits. Their starting pitcher was Jacob Worlie, who threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, three runs, three walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Masyn Patrick threw 1/3 innings; he retired the one batter he faced.

The Post 211 offense was led by Brodi Huls, who went 2-4 for two RBIs, had two stolen bases, and scored a run. Jaxon Bartkowicz went 1-3 for an RBI, and Jacob Worlie went 2-3. Masyn Patrick had a sacrifice fly for an RBI, and Andrew O’incau went 1-3, and he scored a run. Brody Ulik went 1-3, and he scored a run. Maverick Novitzki went 1-3, and Will Eichten scored a run.

The Post 381/453 starting pitcher was Gabe Schmitt. He threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one run, and he recorded two strikeouts. Nick Becker threw two innings; he gave up four hits and three runs. Bryce Neiman threw two innings, gave up two hits, and recorded two strikeouts.

The Post 381/453 offense was led by Blake Glenz, who went 1-4 with a double for two RBIs. Matt Heuring went 1-3, and he scored a run, and Jack Maile was credited with an RBI. Bryce Neiman went 1-3, and Nick Becker was hit by a pitch. Torii Berg had a walk, and he scored a run. Jacob Caron had a walk, and he scored a run. Carter Scheeler had a walk.

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PIERZ POST 341 9 WILLMAR POST 167 3

The Post 341 out hit Post 167, eight to three, including a tripled and they were aided by five walks. Their starting pitcher was Link Toops, who threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, one run, three walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Preston Saehr pitched three innings; he gave up two hits, two runs, three walks, and recorded four strikeouts.

The Post 341 offense was led by Connor Hennessy, who went 2-2 for three RBIs, had a stolen base, a walk, and scored a run. Jackson Thielen went 3-3 for two RBIs, a walk, and he scored a run. Sawyer Lochner went 1-3 with a triple for an RBI, was hit by a pitch, and scored three runs. Dan Litke went 1-3 for an RBI, he had a stolen base, a walk, and he scored a run. Jaxsen Hardy went 1-3, Bo Woitalla had a sacrifice fly for an RBI, and Brecken Andres had a walk, and he scored a run.

The Post 167 starting pitcher was Alex Hoppe. He threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, six runs, four walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Gavin Evenson threw 2 1/3 innings; he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk, and recorded four strikeouts.

The Post 167 offense was led by Alex Hoppe, who went 1-4 with a double for an RBI, and he scored a run. Connor Smith went 1-2 with a double for two RBIs, and Gavin Branks was hit by a pitch, and he had a walk. Aidan Paulson went 1-2 with a double, had two walks, and scored two runs. Tyler Madsen was hit by a pitch, and Blake Bauman had two walks.

ST. CLOUD CHUTES Post 76 17 KIMBALL POST 261 1

The Post 76 out hit Post 261 twelve to three, including five doubles and a triple; they were aided by hit-by-pitch batters. Their starting pitcher was Owen Fradette. He threw two innings, gave up two hits, one run, and recorded four strikeouts. Charlie Dolan threw two innings; he gave up one hit and recorded one strikeout. Sam Oliver threw one inning; he gave up one hit, one walk, and recorded two strikeouts.

Post 76 was led on offense by Nolan Bigaouette, who went 4-5 with a double for six RBIs, and he scored a run. Jacob Oliver went 3-3 with a triple and two doubles for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored four runs. Henry Schloe went 1-5 with two doubles, for two RBIs, and he scored four runs. Jack Hamak went 1-3 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored two runs. Charlie Dolan went 1-3 for an RBI and a walk. Owen Fradette was credited with an RBI. He was hit twice by a pitch, he had a stolen base, and he scored a run. Nick Plante was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base, a walk, and scored three runs. Jack Murphy was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for Post 261 was Noah Merten. He threw 2 1/3 innings, gave up six hits, ten runs, two walks, and recorded one strikeout. Devin O. threw 1 2/3 innings; he gave up five hits, five runs, and recorded three strikeouts. Ryder Schwieters threw one inning; he gave up one hit, two runs, and recorded one strikeout. The Post 261 offense was led by Devin G, who went 1-2 for an RBI, TV went 1-2 with a double, and Ryder Schwieters went 1-3, and he scored a run.

FOLEY POST 298 20 ST. AUGUSTA POST 5

The Post 298 out hit the Post 5 eighteen to five, including two doubles, a sacrifice fly, and eleven walks. Their starting pitcher was Everett Bemboom, who threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, four runs, two walks, and recorded five strikeouts. Noah Brunn threw two innings; he gave up one hit, one run, two walks, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Post 298 offense was led by Noah Gapinski, who went 3-4 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, had a walk, and scored four runs. Brody Kipka went 3-5 for four RBIs, he had a walk, and he scored a run. Jake Drexler went 1-2 for three RBIs, he was hit twice by a pitch, he had two walks, and he scored a run. Jared Robinson went 3-4 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had a walk, and he scored a run. Van Murphy went 1-5 for two RBIs, he had a walk, and he scored two runs. Noah Brunn went 2-6 for an RBI. He had a walk, and Colton Stadther had two walks and scored three runs. Henry Sachs went 4-4 with a double for an RBI, he had a stolen base, a walk, and he scored five runs. Everett Boomboom went 1-3 for an RBI, he had a stolen base, two walks, and he scored two runs.

The Post 5 starting pitcher was Swanson. He threw seven innings, he allowed eighteen runs, two runs, he gave up eleven walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Their offense was led by Koskinen, who went 2-4 with a double for two RBIs, a stolen base, and scored a run. Hunt went 1-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Hiemenz went 2-2 with a walk, and he scored a run. Nystedt was credited with an RBI, Pham was it by a pitch, and he had two walks, and Heiser had a walk.

FOLEY POST 298 13 BELE PLAINE 0

The Post 298 out hit the Belle Plaine Legion seven to one, including two doubles, four hit by pitch, and six walks. Their starting pitcher was Noah Gapinski, who threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, one walk, and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Post 298 offense was led by Easton Wojwiechowski, who went 2-4 with a double for three RBIs, was hit by a pitch, and had a stolen base. Jaren Robinson went 1-2 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Von Murphy went 1-2 for two RBIs, he had a walk, and he scored two runs. Teddy Rasmussen went 1-2 with a walk, and he scored a run. Noah Brunn went 1-2 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Miessiah Vizenor went 1-3 with a walk, and he scored a run. Noah Gapinski was hit twice by a pitch for an RBI, he had a stolen base, one walk, and he scored two runs. Calvin Hackett had two walks. Brody Kipka had one walk, and he scored a run. Jake Drexler and Everett Bemboom both had a walk.

The Belle Plaine Legion starting pitcher was Chaz Iovino. He threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, six walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Riley Arbuckle threw 2 1/3 innings; he gave up one run and five walks. Their offense was led by Sam Scheffler, who went 1-2, and Chaz Lovino had a walk.

FOLEY POST 298 11 PARK CENTER LEGION 1

The Post 298 out hit the Park Center Legion eleven to three, including four doubles and a sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher was Teddy Rasmussen, who threw 5 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up three singles, one run, four walks, and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Jack Murphy threw 2/3 innings of relief, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Post 298 offense was led by Teddy Rassmussen, who went 3-4 with two doubles for five RBIs, and he scored three runs. Jaren Robinson went 3-4 for an RBI, and Brody Kipka had a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Henry Sachs went 2-3, and he scored two runs, and he had a stolen base, and Von Murphy went 1-3 with a walk, and he scored two runs. Noah Gapinski went 1-3 with a double, he had a walk, and he scored a run. Colton Stadther had a walk, and he scored a run, and Calvin Hacket

The Park Center Legion starting pitcher, C. Aasen, threw 5 1/3 innings; he gave up eleven hits, eleven runs, four walks, and recorded five strikeouts. And W. Courhcan threw 2/3 innings; he gave up one hit and recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by B. Bratsch, who went 2-3, and Alex Courchan went 1-3. W. Courchane was hit by a pitch, and he had a walk, and J. Gregory was hit by a pitch. A. Aasen had a stolen base, and he had a walk, CD had a walk, and he scored a run, and C. Aasen had a stolen base and a walk.

ST. CLOUD CHUTES 5 WBL POST 126 4

The Chutes out-hit the Post 126 seven to five, including two sacrifice flies. Their starting pitcher was Henry Schloe, who threw three innings to earn the win. He gave up two singles, two runs, two walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Ryan Liebrenz threw three innings in relief to earn the save. He gave up three hits, two runs, and recorded four strikeouts.

The Chutes were led on offense by Caden Johnson, who went 1-2 with two sacrifice flies for two RBIs, and he had a stolen base. Jacob Oliver went 1-4 for an RBI. He had a stolen base, and he scored a run, and Ryan Liebrenz went 1-3 for an RBI. He had two stolen bases and a walk. Owen Fradette went 2-3, and he scored a run, and Charlie Dolan went 1-3, and he scored a run. Henry Schloe went 1-4, and Jake Murphy and Nick Plante both had a walk.

The Post 126 starting pitcher was H. Stuemke. He threw six innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, one walk, and he recorded four strikeouts. B. Lashoneb threw one inning; he gave up one hit and he gave up one run.

The Post 126 offense was led by J. Regal, who went 1-3 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI, and C. Bach went 1-3 for an RBI. L. Bush went 1-3, and he scored a run, and J. Regal went 1-3. L. Magnuson went 1-3, and he scored a run. R. Helmb and H. Stuemke both had a walk.

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