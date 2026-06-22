ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new mural is being added to the Alley of Art Project in downtown St. Cloud.

The Downtown Alliance has announced the new artwork is being funded through a grant from the Central Minnesota Community Foundation.

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They are currently seeking a muralist or visual artist with a big vision for downtown.

They also want public input on what you'd like to see.

The timeline for the project is to have the artist selected by the week of July 13th. The design process will be completed by August 15th. The mural will be created in August and September. With the mural unveiling at the October 9th Downtown Art Crawl. The total budget for the project is $5,100.

Alley of Art/Jim Maurice Alley of Art/Jim Maurice

This would be the third in what local leaders hope will become an alley filled with murals between 7th Avenue North and 6th Avenue North.

Read More: New Mural Being Painted in Downtown St. Cloud |

Alley of Art/Jim Maurice Alley of Art/Jim Maurice

And, it appears another project is also already in the works. Visit Greater St. Cloud Executive Director Rachel Thompson says there is another CMCF arts grant-funded project to Heidi Jeub that will be a second Alley of Art project happening this summer/fall as well. That one already has the artist and location selected.

Tyler Bevier, a citizen who started an Acorn Fund through the Central Minnesota Community Foundation back in May specifically for public murals in downtown St. Cloud, says the second project is benefiting in part from his fund. He says more information about that project should be coming out in the coming weeks.

Read More: Tyler Bevier's Vision For Murals In St. Cloud's Downtown |

A large Downtown St. Cloud mural was added to the side of the Metz & Co. building last fall.

Mural/Jim Maurice Mural/Jim Maurice

Read More: Meet The Artist Behind St. Cloud's New Downtown Mural |