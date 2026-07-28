ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Have you ever told a great fishing story about the one that got away?

Or how about those walks to school in the winter?

Visit Greater St. Cloud wants to help you create classic family memories that get better every time you tell them with its latest campaign.

Build Your Lore is all about utilizing what St. Cloud and the surrounding area has to offer to write your story. Executive Director Rachel Thompson says they want to help you build those moments:

"It's that jump into the quarry out at Quarry Park and becoming a garden fairy at Munsinger - Clemens Gardens and all of those things. You know, biking 65 miles in a day on the Lake Wobegon Trail. All of those incredible things that can happen in greater St. Cloud and how you can become legendary not only to yourself but to your family and to your kids."

She says Build Your Lore is for the whole family:

"We also have tons of information around kid-friendly, and so if you are a family that's looking for that last few things on the bucket list before school kicks back in, go and use those lists (at Visit Greater St. Cloud) to check off and make those last summer memories."

Thompson says they have a top 10 bucket list that ties into the Build Your Lore campaign. People can visit those locations and win sticker packs by logging in to the Visit Greater St. Cloud mobile page. They also have the downtown passport and brewcation to encourage people to get out and explore.

Humourous St. Cloud Sign For over two years, the sign outside the St. Cloud Vacuum and Sewing Center has been bringing smiles to drivers on Division Street. Check out some of the creative and funny signs that have been brightening the mood of St. Cloud.

Come with us as we visit Sauk Rapids in pictures Sauk Rapids in pictures new and old.