ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Summer officially started earlier this week, and there is no shortage of seasonal fun in the St. Cloud area. From bingo to roller skating to a variety of live music, there is something for everyone. Visit Greater St. Cloud's Rachel Thompson says there is a fun recurring event of some kind for every day of the week:

"Between June and through August is Sips and Sounds, and so you can go out, they've got guacamole and nachos and margaritas and live music and that kind of thing, it's really, really neat, and that's at Northern Oaks on Tuesdays."

Sumertime by George, Rock the Riverside in Sauk Rapids, and Music in the Gardens at Musinger Gardens are other free weekly live music options.

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Thompson says the Skatin' Place in St. Cloud has unlimited skate on Fridays, plus some themed fun too:

"They do Taylor Swift! They do any of the trending new movies that are coming out. I mean, they are really on top of it."

Other weekly options include Bingo on Mondays at the St. Cloud VFW, the St. Cloud Farmer's Market on Saturdays, and Blue Grass and Blues at Beaver Island Brewing Company on Sundays. You can find fun ideas for your weekends too with The Weekender on WJON every Wednesday through the WJON Mobile App.

Turnpike Troubadours at the Ledge The American Country Band Turnpike Troubadours took the stage at the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park with their "Wild America" tour and special guest Old Crow Medicine Show. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Slightly Stoopid at the Ledge Amphitheater Slightly Stoopid brought their Cali Reggae-inspired show to the Ledge Amphitheater with special guests Iration and Little Stranger. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt