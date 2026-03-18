ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An annual event is set to return to St. Cloud in May. Visit Greater St. Cloud's Restaurant Week will be back for its 5th year with new themes for each day. The categories are Coffee Lovers, Cheese Please, Nostalgic, Side Piece, Never Enough Protein, After Dinner Delight, and Carb Cravers.

Executive Director Rachel Thompson says they have a new passport this year, too:

"We have a gamified passport, so starting on May 1st, you can download the list of menu items. You go to those restaurants and for each one that you go to, you get 10 points. Once you get 70 points, so in theory a restaurant every day during Restaurant Week, you get to have an official Restaurant Week shirt."

Restaurants have until the end of the month to sign up and submit one signature menu item for one of the feature categories.

Will they be giving away gift cards again?

Thompson says their gift card giveaway is back as well:

"We give away a $50 gift card to a local restaurant every day during Restaurant Week, and we encourage folks to sign up early, and so they can get registered, and then every day that they're in, they get the opportunity to potentially win."

Thompon says people can sign up for the gift card giveaway now, and all the featured dishes and drinks will be posted to their website on May 1st. Restaurant week runs from May 10th through the 16th.

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