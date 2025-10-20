Join The Hunt For Adorable Huskies Around Local Shops

Join The Hunt For Adorable Huskies Around Local Shops

Visit Greater St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- People can have some fun taking part in an original scavenger hunt type event this week. Hunt for the Huskies will take place in downtown St. Cloud from Wednesday through Friday. Adorable stuffed Huskies will be hidden in participating shops around the downtown area. Visit Greater St. Cloud's Executive Director Rachel Thompson says there will be a clue for which businesses to search.

"There'll be a paw print on their front door if they have one that's hidden in their store and you can go in and find that stuffed animal, on that stuffed animal is a QR Code that you can get free tickets to the hockey game."

Visit Greater St. Cloud
loading...

Thompson says people get to keep the stuffed Husky in addition to winning the hockey tickets for Saturday's game. There will be 30 total stuffed Huskies hidden, 10 per day. The Huskies will remain hidden until found. St. Cloud State takes on the University of Alaska Anchorage on Friday and Saturday, and Saturday is homecoming for SCSU.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app
Visit Greater St. Cloud
loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Glaring Continuity Errors From Popular TV Series

Stacker scoured articles, interviews, TikToks, fan forums, and YouTube clips to compile 25 of the most glaring continuity mistakes from popular TV series. 

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Best 'Golden Girls' Episodes

Stacker gathered IMDb data for all episodes of The Golden Girls and ranked the top 25 by user rating.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Can you guess the world-famous actor from a childhood photo?

Stacker used Getty Images to compile photos of beloved actors from when they were children. How many can you guess from their childhood picture alone?

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: husky hockey, St. Cloud State Hockey, Visit Greater St. Cloud
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON