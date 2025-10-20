Join The Hunt For Adorable Huskies Around Local Shops
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- People can have some fun taking part in an original scavenger hunt type event this week. Hunt for the Huskies will take place in downtown St. Cloud from Wednesday through Friday. Adorable stuffed Huskies will be hidden in participating shops around the downtown area. Visit Greater St. Cloud's Executive Director Rachel Thompson says there will be a clue for which businesses to search.
"There'll be a paw print on their front door if they have one that's hidden in their store and you can go in and find that stuffed animal, on that stuffed animal is a QR Code that you can get free tickets to the hockey game."
Thompson says people get to keep the stuffed Husky in addition to winning the hockey tickets for Saturday's game. There will be 30 total stuffed Huskies hidden, 10 per day. The Huskies will remain hidden until found. St. Cloud State takes on the University of Alaska Anchorage on Friday and Saturday, and Saturday is homecoming for SCSU.
