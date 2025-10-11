Como Park Zoo Welcomes a New Resident
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A Minnesota Zoo has welcomed a new addition to its family. Como Park Zoo and Conservatory has added a four-year-old Polar Bear to its attractions. Astra is a 700-pound female polar bear and came to Como Zoo from Point of Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington. Her move to Como Zoo is part of a plan by the Polar Bear Population Alliance (PBPA) to maintain a sustainable and genetically diverse polar bear population in the United States. Como will pair Astra with Kulu, a five-year-old male polar bear, as part of a long-term breeding effort. Astra remains in a mandatory quarantine period behind the scenes at the zoo. Como Zoo hopes Astra will be out in the deep-water exhibit in Polar Bear Odyssey as early as this weekend, but that will depend on how she adjusts to her new environment. Como Zoo has not yet announced the date for Astra's public debut, but people are encouraged to follow the zoo on social media for updates.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Wonderland’s War’s Next Chapter Offers Thrilling New Strategies
- Local Boutiques And Baked Goods Shine At The Hello Fall Festival
- Sartell’s Beloved House Of Pizza Is Returning
- Last Chance For New Bites At The Minnesota State Fair [PHOTOS]
- State Fair Wraps Up Another Unforgettable Summer [GALLERY]
- Minnesota Comedian Denise Winkelman Celebrates Her First Special
WOW: 19 Exotic-Looking Animals Surprisingly Found in America
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
LOOK: The Funniest Animal Photos of 2024
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
LOOK: 30 fascinating facts about sleep in the animal kingdom
Gallery Credit: Katherine Gallagher