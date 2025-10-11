ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A Minnesota Zoo has welcomed a new addition to its family. Como Park Zoo and Conservatory has added a four-year-old Polar Bear to its attractions. Astra is a 700-pound female polar bear and came to Como Zoo from Point of Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington. Her move to Como Zoo is part of a plan by the Polar Bear Population Alliance (PBPA) to maintain a sustainable and genetically diverse polar bear population in the United States. Como will pair Astra with Kulu, a five-year-old male polar bear, as part of a long-term breeding effort. Astra remains in a mandatory quarantine period behind the scenes at the zoo. Como Zoo hopes Astra will be out in the deep-water exhibit in Polar Bear Odyssey as early as this weekend, but that will depend on how she adjusts to her new environment. Como Zoo has not yet announced the date for Astra's public debut, but people are encouraged to follow the zoo on social media for updates.

