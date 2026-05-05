Food, Fun, and Tunes Await You at Groovin In The Gardens
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A popular state attraction will once again host a free music series. "Groovin' In The Gardens" is making its return to Como Park Zoo and Conservatory in St. Paul.
2026 will be the 14th season of Grovin' in the Gardens.
The weekly series is held on Wednesday nights starting on June 10th. Kicking off the music is the Innocent Reggae Band. Then, on June 17th, Miss Georgia Peach brings her classic country vibes to the Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at the zoo. St. Paul and Plymouth House Bands, School of Rock wrap up the year on July 29th.
In addition to the music, there will be food trucks, a climbing wall, and some bouncy balls and hula-hoops for the kids to enjoy. Beer, pop, wine, popcorn, and ice cream will be available for purchase as well. All of the shows are free to attend.
Check out the entire lineup below:
June 10 - Innocent Reggae Band
June 17 - Miss Georgia Peach
June 24 - Jellyjacket
July 1 - Betty Won't
July 8 - Salsa del Soul
July 15 - J-Mo On The Beat & The J-Lighters
July 22 - Red Eye Ruby
July 29 - School of Rock
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Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt
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