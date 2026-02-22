ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A Minnesota zoo has had to say goodbye to a beloved friend after nearly three decades. Como Park Zoo and Conservatory says Jambu, a forty-year-old Sumatran orangutan, was humanely euthanized on Thursday after a battle with cancer. The zoo says specialists with the zoo and the University of Minnesota Veterinary Hospital discovered multiple liver masses consistent with cancer in Jambu. Zookeeper Megan Elder says Jambu was strong, handsome, silly, and sweet-natured, and was her rock for twenty-three years.

What is Jambu's history at the zoo?

Jambu joined Como Zoo in 1995 after being born at the Audubon Zoo. He quickly became a major attraction at the zoo and a presence in the primate building. Jambu's call could often be heard throughout the zoo and is a sound his keepers say will be deeply missed. Como Zoo says Jambu contributed to international conservation and wellness efforts in addition to his benefit to the zoo, and that he far exceeded the typical lifespan for a male Sumatran orangutan, thanks in part to the quality of care he received at Como Zoo.

