ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The countdown is on to see a rare and stinky surprise in Minnesota. Frederick the Corpse Flower is getting ready to bloom at Como Park Zoo and Conservatory.

Get our free mobile app

Frederick is the sibling of last year's corpse flower, Horace, and stands over 71 inches tall. The plant is still growing, but the slowing daily rate of growth is one of the key indicators that the flower is getting ready to bloom. Frederick could bloom as early as this weekend. Corpse Flowers are known not only for their large size, reaching as tall as 9 feet, but also for their smelly bloom that gives them their name.

Frederick, along with Horace, was grown from seed and donated to the Como Park Zoo and Conservatory by the Greater Des Moines Botanic Garden. It will be Frederick's first bloom at age 8, and corpse flowers are classified as an endangered species due to habitat loss.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: These are the best lake towns to live in Stacker examined data from personal finance website WalletHub to determine the best lake towns to live in across the U.S. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites. Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil