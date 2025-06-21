Como Park Zoo’s Frederick Is Ready To Surprise Plant Lovers
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The countdown is on to see a rare and stinky surprise in Minnesota. Frederick the Corpse Flower is getting ready to bloom at Como Park Zoo and Conservatory.
Frederick is the sibling of last year's corpse flower, Horace, and stands over 71 inches tall. The plant is still growing, but the slowing daily rate of growth is one of the key indicators that the flower is getting ready to bloom. Frederick could bloom as early as this weekend. Corpse Flowers are known not only for their large size, reaching as tall as 9 feet, but also for their smelly bloom that gives them their name.
Frederick, along with Horace, was grown from seed and donated to the Como Park Zoo and Conservatory by the Greater Des Moines Botanic Garden. It will be Frederick's first bloom at age 8, and corpse flowers are classified as an endangered species due to habitat loss.
