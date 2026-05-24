ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Summer is in full swing at a popular state attraction starting this weekend. Como Park Zoo and Conservatory is officially kicking off the season with the return of some popular experiences, new daily programs, and more.

The family-friendly tradition of the Blaze Sparky Show leads the way. The show has been a zoo mainstay since 1956 and is held twice daily. Visitors can also take part in feeding the world's tallest animal. The Giraffe feeding station opens for the season and allows people to get up close with the animals for only $5.

Multiple seals take on the role of Sparky throughout the summer.

Como Park Zoo and Conservatory Director Erica Prosser says summer at Como is all about creating memorable experiences for families while inspiring connections with animals, plants, and conservation. She says there's something exciting happening around every corner this season.

Como Town's Cafesjian's Carousel is a popular ride.

Plus, there is a full schedule of daily programs like Tiger Talks, Polar Bear and Gorilla Programs, Water Garden Wonders, and the Washed Ashore Sea Stories. The neighboring amusement park, Como Town, is also open for the summer, along with free shuttle service from the off-site parking lot to the Visitor's Center. Como Zoo is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

READ MORE: Experience the Bald Eagle Made from Beach Trash at Como Park Zoo

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