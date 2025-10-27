ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Visitors to Como Zoo will soon have to say goodbye to a popular souvenir. For almost two decades, visitors to Como Park Zoo and Conservatory have delighted in watching animal minitures take shape in the Mold-A-Rama machines stationed around the park, but the beloved machines will soon be leaving.

Why are they leaving?

Katie Hill, President of Como Friends, the non-profit that supports Como Zoo, says the company that owns and operates the Mold-A-Rama machines is relocating them to a region with a longer peak season. She says they understand the business decision and are grateful for the joy the machines have brought over the years. It is the second time the machines have had to leave Como Zoo. The Mold-A-Ramas first appeared in the 60s and 70s, went away for many years, but they returned in 2007 and reclaimed their place in visitors' hearts. The zoo does not have a firm date yet as to when the machines will leave, but say the Mold-A-Ramas could be gone as soon as next week.

