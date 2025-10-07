MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Kids can yell and shout and be a part of the show at an exciting musical making its U.S. Premiere in Minnesota. The Enormous Crocodile The Musical is based on the children's book by Roald Dahl and is currently running at the Children's Theatre Company in Minneapolis. The show features a variety of large puppets, toe-tapping tunes, and audience interaction.

Glen Stubbe/Children's Theatre Company Glen Stubbe/Children's Theatre Company loading...

Director Emily Lim says the show lets kids in the audience be kids and is a joy explosion for everyone:

"Kids get told what to do the whole time and spaces where children get to be really noisy and jump up and down and throw things, that's a spoiler alert, those are not often theatre spaces but why shouldn't they be and if we can hold that in a way that is safe and really, really fun then that feels super exciting to me."

She says there is a lot of power in letting the kids feel like they are a part of the story and that interaction is part of what makes the show so great.

Emily Lim, Director of The Enormous Crocodile The Musical, PHOTO courtesy of Children's Theatre Company Emily Lim, Director of The Enormous Crocodile The Musical, PHOTO courtesy of Children's Theatre Company loading...

Glen Stubbe/Children's Theatre Company Glen Stubbe/Children's Theatre Company loading...

Get our free mobile app

How does the musical differ from the book?

Lim also helped develop the musical from the book. She says the book has few words, so the musical is a mix of catch phrases from the book and new scenes that writer Suhayla El-Bushra imagined that sprung off those storylines:

"We created the character, the teacher, the teacher didn't exist in the original book, but it felt really important that we had someone in that role who the croc could be positioned against, two different kinds of powerful figures in the piece."

Lim says it is a process of judging which characters feel most tasty and how do they tell the story that is constantly surprising audiences. She says young children are an amazing, captivated audience as long as you surprise and delight them, and bring them into the story, which she says the Enormous Crocodile does in so many fun ways. The Enormous Crocodile The Musical is playing at the Children's Theatre Company through November 23rd.

Glen Stubbe/Children's Theatre Company Glen Stubbe/Children's Theatre Company loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: These are the 100 best cities to raise a family Stacker collected 2023 data from Niche to compile a list of the top 100 cities to raise a family, based on school systems, crime rates, and more. Gallery Credit: Emily Sherman

LOOK: Oldest Disneyland Rides From 1955 to Today Stacker , set out to compile a definitive list of every Disneyland attraction you can enjoy today and ranked them by their age. Using real-time data from Touring Plans , Disney archives, and historical news releases and reviews, our list starts with exciting recent park additions and stretches back to the oldest opening-day classics. This list focuses on the original Disneyland Park, so you will not see any rides from its neighboring California Adventure located just across the promenade. Read on to discover the oldest Disneyland rides you can still ride today. Gallery Credit: Angela Brown