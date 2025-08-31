State Fair Wraps Up Another Unforgettable Summer [GALLERY]
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The music, rides, and excitement of the Great Minnesota Get Together is coming to an end this weekend. The 12 Day run ends tomorrow on Labor Day. The food, family, and fun bring people from across the state to St. Paul to celebrate the last days of summer and all things Minnesota.
State Fair Spokesperson Maria Hayden says they couldn't have asked for better weather this year:
"For every outdoor event, I think weather plays a huge factor. We've had some years where we have really hot fairs, we've had some years where we have really rainy fairs, so we've gotten pretty lucky it's been pretty cool weather. It's been nice for people to be able to come out here and stroll for a couple of hours and be able to spend longer days at the fair, so we've been fortunate in that way."
The 2025 State Fair saw over 33 new food items, new midway rides, and exhibitors, but Hayden says the beer ice cream stole the show:
"They have found a way to turn prize royal raspberry beer into a soft serve form, so it's got no dairy in it, it's a 100% beer, and they serve it in an ice cream cone, so I've been seeing that everywhere, people are super excited about that."
She says Greater Tater is having a phenomenal first year, too, and there are always new things to sample. Hayden says, besides the food, there is always plenty of free music for people to enjoy as well. The state fair ends at 9:00 p.m. on Labor Day. Check out the photo gallery below for pictures from the 2025 Minnesota State Fair.
2025 Minnesota State Fair
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt
