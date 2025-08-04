Rainbow Kitten Surprise Kicks Off Busy Week of Shows at the Ledge [GALLERY]
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- It was another amazing night of original music in Waite Park on Sunday. Rainbow Kitten Surprise brought a heaping bowl of sunshine to the Ledge Amphitheater along with special guest Medium Build. The show got started at 7:30 p.m. when Medium Build grabbed the audience's attention with his blend of pop, alternative rock, and country music. He played a bit more mellow kind of rock, similar in nature to the Wallflowers and Semi-Sonic of the 90s.
Medium Build is the stage name for Nick Carpenter, and he played for about 45 minutes. After a 30 minute break, Rainbow Kitten Surprise (RKS) hit the stage to the delight of their fans. The group is known for their genre blending mix of alternative rock and indie pop, and is a kind of college radio/rock type of band. The crowd was yelling, jumping, and singing along from the get go. The audience was mostly on the younger side with fans as young as 4 years old and a few of them were attending their first ever show. RKS played a lot of fan favorites and some new songs as well. They focused on the music with not a lot of crowd interaction.
It is another big week of shows at the Ledge. In addition to RKS, Slightly Stoopid brings their Reggae show to town on Wednesday.
Then it is time to go back to the 70s with KC and the Sunshine Band on Thursday, and Earth, Wind, and Fire on the 10th. Check out the Gallery of pictures from the RKS show below.
Rainbow Kitten Surprise at the Ledge Amphitheater
Darius Rucker at the Ledge Amphitheater, 2025.
Warren Zeiders at the Ledge Amphitheater
Justin Moore & Joe Nichols at The Ledge
