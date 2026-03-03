MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- You can see one half of the greatest rock duo of all time on Friday. John Oates and the Good Road Band are playing at the Dakota Jazz Club in Minneapolis. Oates is one of the members of Daryl Hall and John Oates, considered the greatest rock duo ever, with over 80 million records sold and six # 1 hits.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jason Kempin, Getty Images loading...

Oates and his latest band will play in an intimate setting and perform originals and R&B Classics that influenced him. The Good Road Band is a group of Nashville musicians rooted in blues, Americana, and folk. Oates describes the band's sound as, "Dixieland dipped in bluegrass and salted with Delta blues."

Why did Oates form the Good Road Band?

Oates originally formed the Good Road Band as the backing band for his solo tours. In 2018, they recorded their first LP as an ensemble, "Arkansas," and it was released through Oates' record label, Thirty Tigers. Oates has toured exclusively with the band for the last several years.

Brett Carlsen, Getty Images Brett Carlsen, Getty Images loading...

Who are the members of the Good Road Band?

The Good Road Band is made up of musicians:

Sam Bush on mandolin

Russ Pahl on pedal steel

Guthrie Trapp on electric guitar

Steve Mackey on bass

Nathaniel Smitm on cello

Josh Day ondrums

The group also released a live album in 2020, playing classic roots songs. Tickets are about $95, and there are still seats available.

Keith Griner, Getty Images Keith Griner, Getty Images loading...

