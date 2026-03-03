Don’t Miss John Oates And His Band In An Intimate Setting
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- You can see one half of the greatest rock duo of all time on Friday. John Oates and the Good Road Band are playing at the Dakota Jazz Club in Minneapolis. Oates is one of the members of Daryl Hall and John Oates, considered the greatest rock duo ever, with over 80 million records sold and six # 1 hits.
Oates and his latest band will play in an intimate setting and perform originals and R&B Classics that influenced him. The Good Road Band is a group of Nashville musicians rooted in blues, Americana, and folk. Oates describes the band's sound as, "Dixieland dipped in bluegrass and salted with Delta blues."
Why did Oates form the Good Road Band?
Oates originally formed the Good Road Band as the backing band for his solo tours. In 2018, they recorded their first LP as an ensemble, "Arkansas," and it was released through Oates' record label, Thirty Tigers. Oates has toured exclusively with the band for the last several years.
Who are the members of the Good Road Band?
The Good Road Band is made up of musicians:
Sam Bush on mandolin
Russ Pahl on pedal steel
Guthrie Trapp on electric guitar
Steve Mackey on bass
Nathaniel Smitm on cello
Josh Day ondrums
The group also released a live album in 2020, playing classic roots songs. Tickets are about $95, and there are still seats available.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT
Chicago at the Ledge Amphitheater
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt
Warren Zeiders at the Ledge Amphitheater
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt
Justin Moore & Joe Nichols at The Ledge
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt