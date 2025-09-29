MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Grammy award-winning superstar has added dates to their 2026 tour and will now come to Minnesota. Doja Cat has added the Target Center to her Tour Ma Vie World Tour on October 4th next year. The tour is in support of Doja Cat's new album Vie, which dropped last Friday. Doja Cat made her first upload in 2013 at just 16 years old and was signed to Kemosabe/RCA Records in 2014. She won a Grammy in 2022 for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with SZA for the song "Kiss Me More" and has been nominated 19 times total, including 8 times in 2022. Doja Cat has over 36 billion streams worldwide and is the first rapper to have 3 songs in the Top 10 at Top 40 radio. Fans can sign up by Sunday to be able to take part in the artist pre-sale on Tuesday, October 7th, or take part in the general public sale on Friday, October 10th.

