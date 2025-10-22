Experience An Unscripted Night with former First Lady

Experience An Unscripted Night with former First Lady

JP Yim, Getty Images

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A former First Lady of the United States will visit Minnesota this winter. Hillary Rodham Clinton is coming to Target Center on January 23 next year. An unscripted evening with Hillary Clinton will feature the former First Lady in an impromptu, thought-provoking, and personal discussion about her career and life in public service. Clinton also served as a U.S. Senator for the state of New York from 2001 to 2009, as Secretary of State under President Barack Obama from 2009 to 2013, and was the first woman nominated for president for a major political party in 2016. She has also championed healthcare reform, women's rights, children's welfare, and written thirteen books.  Tickets for an evening with Hillary Rodham Clinton go on sale on Friday to the general public at eminentspeakers.com with pre-sales starting on Wednesday.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app
JP Yim, Getty Images
loading...
Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images
loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: 20 photos of shipwrecks from WWI and WWII

Stacker compiled research from news sites, wreckage databases, and local diving centers to provide context for a series of striking images of WWI and WWII shipwrecks.

Gallery Credit: Elias Sorich

LOOK: Do you know these 50 famous acronyms?

This list from Stacker features a collection of the most common acronyms and their meanings. Popular abbreviations include establishments like ACLU, YMCA, ad the AARP.

Gallery Credit: Rachel Cavanaugh

LOOK: States with the most people earning $1 million or more

Stacker examined Internal Revenue Service tax return data to see which states had the highest share of people who earned $1 million or more in 2019.

Gallery Credit: Elisa Fernández-Arias

Filed Under: hillary clinton, hillary clinton minnesota, Target Center
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON