Experience An Unscripted Night with former First Lady
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A former First Lady of the United States will visit Minnesota this winter. Hillary Rodham Clinton is coming to Target Center on January 23 next year. An unscripted evening with Hillary Clinton will feature the former First Lady in an impromptu, thought-provoking, and personal discussion about her career and life in public service. Clinton also served as a U.S. Senator for the state of New York from 2001 to 2009, as Secretary of State under President Barack Obama from 2009 to 2013, and was the first woman nominated for president for a major political party in 2016. She has also championed healthcare reform, women's rights, children's welfare, and written thirteen books. Tickets for an evening with Hillary Rodham Clinton go on sale on Friday to the general public at eminentspeakers.com with pre-sales starting on Wednesday.
