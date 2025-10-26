MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Everybody will scream when this English rock band brings its latest tour to Minnesota. Florence + the Machine are coming to Target Center on April 8th next year as part of the "Everybody Scream Tour." The tour is in support of their sixth studio album of the same name, which is set to drop on Friday. The new tour and album explore lead singer Florence Welch's path of spiritual mysticism, witchcraft, and folk horror she embarked on after her life-saving surgery during the "Dance Fever Tour." Florence + the Machine have multiple U.S. and U.K. number one albums and are known for their earth-shattering live shows and her iconic voice.

The group has partnered with music icons like the Rolling Stones, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift. Rachel Chinouriri, Sophia Isella, CMAT, and Mannequin Pussy will support Florence + the Machine during the tour. Tickets for Florence and the Machine go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, November 5th.

