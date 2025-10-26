Get Ready For A Night Of Enchantment With Florence + the Machine

Get Ready For A Night Of Enchantment With Florence + the Machine

Theo Wargo, Getty Images

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Everybody will scream when this English rock band brings its latest tour to Minnesota. Florence + the Machine are coming to Target Center on April 8th next year as part of the "Everybody Scream Tour." The tour is in support of their sixth studio album of the same name, which is set to drop on Friday. The new tour and album explore lead singer Florence Welch's path of spiritual mysticism, witchcraft, and folk horror she embarked on after her life-saving surgery during the "Dance Fever Tour." Florence + the Machine have multiple U.S. and U.K. number one albums and are known for their earth-shattering live shows and her iconic voice.

Antony Jones, Getty Images
loading...
Theo Wargo, Getty Images
loading...
AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

The group has partnered with music icons like the Rolling Stones, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift. Rachel Chinouriri, Sophia Isella, CMAT, and Mannequin Pussy will support Florence + the Machine during the tour. Tickets for Florence and the Machine go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, November 5th.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app
Rachel Chinouriri, PHOTO courtesy of John Phillips, Getty Images
loading...
CMAT, PHOTO courtesy of Shane Anthony Sinclair, Getty Images
loading...
Ethan Miller, Getty Images
loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Goo Goo Dolls at the Ledge.

The alternative rock 90s band the Goo Goo Dolls invaded Waite Park in 2025 as part of their Summer Anthem tour with special guest Dashboard Confessional.

Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Darius Rucker at the Ledge Amphitheater, 2025.

Darius Rucker brought his "Carolyn's Boy Tour" to the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park on a hot/steamy July night in 2025.

Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Chicago at the Ledge Amphitheater

Chicago was at the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park on June 13th, 2025 with all their hits, and it was the third of four shows by frontline acts at the Ledge for the week.

Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Filed Under: concert, live music, Target Center
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON