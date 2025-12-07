Cloud 9 Tour Lands In Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A country music sensation will be on cloud nine when she comes to Minnesota this summer. Megan Moroney will bring the Cloud 9 Tour to Target Center on July 25th. Moroney is hitting the road again after her successful "Am I Okay?" tour's sold-out run. Her new tour will celebrate songs from her forthcoming third studio album "Cloud 9," due out February 20th, as well as favorite hit songs like "Teenage Orange," "I'm Not Pretty," "Am I Okay," and more.

The "Cloud 9" tour announcement comes on the heels of Moroney receiving the "Storyteller of the Year' award at Variety's Hitmakers on Saturday. She is known for her blend of honesty and conversational lyrics, as well as her emotionally raw and relatable sound. Monroney has not officially announced any opening acts but has hinted that they could include Chase Matthew, Charlie Worsham, or Vincent Mason on select dates.

When did Moroney last play in Minnesota, and when do tickets go on sale?

She last played in Minnesota at the Armory in Minneapolis as part of the "Am I Okay?" tour, and in 2024 at U.S. Bank Stadium as part of Kenny Chesney's "Sun Goes Down" tour. Tickets for the "Cloud 9" tour go on sale at 10:00 a.m.on Friday on axs.com and meganmoroney.com.

