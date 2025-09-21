Feel The Joy As Phil Wickham Brings Latest Tour To Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Grammy-nominated contemporary Christian music star will bring his latest tour to the Twin Cities. Phil Wickham's "Song of the Saints" tour will fly into the Target Center on May 13th next year. The tour announcement comes on the heels of Wickham's new album by the same name, which is out now. The new LP already has two contemporary hit singles in "Homesick for Heaven" and "What an Awesome God."
Has Wickham won any awards for his Gospel music?
Wickham's music is sung in churches around the world, and he has won 11 Gospel Music Association Dove Awards. He will be joined by Tauren Wells and Jamie MacDonald. Pre-sale tickets go on sale on October 1st, with tickets to the general public on sale at 10:00 a.m. on October 2nd.
