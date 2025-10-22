MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Grammy Award-winning singer and Emmy Award-winning composer is coming to Minnesota in February. Brandi Carlile is bringing "The Human Tour" to Target Center on February 21st. The arena tour across the U.S., U.K., and Europe is in support of her new album, "Returning To Myself," which is scheduled to drop on Friday. Carlile is an Oscar-nominated, 11-time Grammy Award-winner, and two-time Emmy winner.

Her most recent album, "Whe Believe in Angels," was a collaborative effort with Sir Elton John and debuted at number one in the U.K. and top 10 in the U.S. Carlile has also worked with Joni Mitchell and Brandy Clark, and her cover of the Indigo Girls' "Closer to Fine," appeared on Barbie The Album. Tickets for the show go on sale on October 31st at BrandiCarlile.com for the general public, with pre-sales starting on October 28th.

