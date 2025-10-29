Demi Lovato Set To Light Up Minnesota On Her New Tour

Demi Lovato Set To Light Up Minnesota On Her New Tour

Theo Wargo, Getty Images

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Grammy-nominated star is returning to the road next year and will make a stop in Minnesota. Demi Lovato's "It's Not That Deep" tour will hit Target Center in Minneapolis on May 2nd. It is her first major headlining tour in three years. The tour will feature songs from Lovato's latest LP by the same name as well as her biggest hits like "Sorry Not Sorry," "Heart Attack," and "Cool for the Summer."

Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images
loading...
Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images
loading...
AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Lovato has over 50 billion streams worldwide and has released nine studio albums, all of which debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 charts. She will be joined on the tour by special guest Adela. Tickets for the "It's Not That Deep" tour go on sale to the general public at 10:00 a.m. on Friday on Ticketmaster, with pre-sales starting on Wednesday.

Michael Loccisano, Getty Images
loading...
Cindy Ord, Getty Images
loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Kansas and Jefferson Starship at The Ledge

Two classic rock legends in Kansas and Jefferson Starship brought down the house at the Ledge Amphitheater in 2025.

Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Tracy Lawrence & Josh Turner

Tracy Lawrence and Josh Turner closed out a season of fabulous concerts at the Ledge Amphitheater in 2025.

Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Celebrate MN 2025

Celebrate Minnesota held its annual gathering for the second time at the Ledge Amphitheater in 2025, featuring Anne Wilson and Maverick City Music.

Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Filed Under: concert, live music, Target Center
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON