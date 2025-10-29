MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Grammy-nominated star is returning to the road next year and will make a stop in Minnesota. Demi Lovato's "It's Not That Deep" tour will hit Target Center in Minneapolis on May 2nd. It is her first major headlining tour in three years. The tour will feature songs from Lovato's latest LP by the same name as well as her biggest hits like "Sorry Not Sorry," "Heart Attack," and "Cool for the Summer."

Lovato has over 50 billion streams worldwide and has released nine studio albums, all of which debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 charts. She will be joined on the tour by special guest Adela. Tickets for the "It's Not That Deep" tour go on sale to the general public at 10:00 a.m. on Friday on Ticketmaster, with pre-sales starting on Wednesday.

