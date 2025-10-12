New Wildfire Detection Tech Aims To Protect Minnesota’s Forests
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Artificial Intelligence is now helping to protect Minnesota from forest fires. Xcel Energy is installing the first AI-driven wildfire detection cameras in the state. The cameras will provide fast notification to first responders of grass and forest fires, and help protect communities, natural resources, and power infrastructure. Xcel installed the first two AI cameras in Clear Lake and Mankato. The company plans to install 38 cameras in total across Minnesota. The technology combines high-definition cameras, artificial intelligence-driven smoke detection, and satellite data integration to constantly scan for smoke.
Each camera station will provide 24/7 monitoring and perform a 360-degree sweep of its surrounding area every minute. When a potential fire is detected, human analysts will verify it, and then the system will triangulate the location and notify local fire agencies. Fire Departments will have access to the AI camera system to support a more coordinated response to wildfire threats and shorten response times. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, over 1,200 wildfires in Minnesota have already been recorded in 2025, impacting almost 49,000 acres of land. Xcel Energy already uses the AI-driven cameras in Colorado and Texas.
