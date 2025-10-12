MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Artificial Intelligence is now helping to protect Minnesota from forest fires. Xcel Energy is installing the first AI-driven wildfire detection cameras in the state. The cameras will provide fast notification to first responders of grass and forest fires, and help protect communities, natural resources, and power infrastructure. Xcel installed the first two AI cameras in Clear Lake and Mankato. The company plans to install 38 cameras in total across Minnesota. The technology combines high-definition cameras, artificial intelligence-driven smoke detection, and satellite data integration to constantly scan for smoke.

Get our free mobile app

Each camera station will provide 24/7 monitoring and perform a 360-degree sweep of its surrounding area every minute. When a potential fire is detected, human analysts will verify it, and then the system will triangulate the location and notify local fire agencies. Fire Departments will have access to the AI camera system to support a more coordinated response to wildfire threats and shorten response times. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, over 1,200 wildfires in Minnesota have already been recorded in 2025, impacting almost 49,000 acres of land. Xcel Energy already uses the AI-driven cameras in Colorado and Texas.

Xcel Energy Xcel Energy loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S. Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF

25 costliest hurricanes of all time Although the full extent of damage caused by Hurricane Ian in the Southwest is still being realized, Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Stacker took a look at NOAA data to extrapolate the costliest U.S. hurricanes of all time.