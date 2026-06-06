MINOT (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Rox (9-3) were toppled in extra innings on Friday night as the Minot Hot Tots (7-5) dropped them 4-3 in 10 innings. The Rox still remain in first place in the Great Plains West with a two-game lead over the Hot Tots.

The game started off as a pitcher's duel with both starters putting up zeros for 5-innings. Tyler Phenow made his first start for St. Cloud, throwing seven innings, allowing no runs on three hits with six strikeouts.

Tyler Phenow, PHOTO courtesy of the St. Cloud Rox. Tyler Phenow, PHOTO courtesy of the St. Cloud Rox. loading...

The Rox got on the board first with two runs in the top of the 6th with three singles and a fielder's choice. St. Cloud held the 2-0 advantage until the bottom of the 8th when Minot tied it at 2.

The Rox responded in the top of the 9th thanks to a bunt and a wild throw. However, Minot would tie the game yet again in the bottom of the inning at 3-3. The Hot Tots won the contest in the bottom of the 10th on an unearned run for the 4-3 final.

The two teams will battle again today in Minot in game three of the series. The teams will play on Sunday in North Dakota as well, before the Rox return home to continue playing Minot at Joe Faber Field for another two games.

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