MANKATO (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Rox (22-12) bounced back from their loss on Friday and beat the Mankato MoonDogs (14-18) 15-12. The win earned them a split in the two-game series.

The Rox flipped the script from Friday's loss and pounced on Mankato right out of the gates in the first inning. Brett White brought in two runs on a fielder's choice. A defensive miscue by the MoonDogs let St. Cloud plate two more runs, and they had an early 4-0 lead.

Nolan Geislinger brought home two more runs in the fourth with an RBI single, and St. Cloud was up 6-0.

The Rox picked up another four spot in the fifth inning to increase their lead. Dylan Westbrook had a bases-clearing single for three runs. Tanner Recchio and Aidan Mouton both received bases-loaded walks to plate two more, and Geislinger's sac-fly brought home another, and it was 10-2 St. Cloud.

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The MoonDogs scored 3 in their half of the fifth to cut the lead to 10-5. Then is was an exchange of runs over the next several innings. St. Cloud brought in three more in the sixth, but Mankato upped them by two with five runs. Things were getting close now with the score 13-10.

St. Cloud picked up single runs in the seventh and eighth innings, and Mankato added two more of their own in the bottom of the seventh to get to the 15-12 final.

The Rox come back home for an afternoon contest on Sunday against Bismarck. They will wrap up the two-game set with the Larks on Monday night before hitting the road again on Tuesday.

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