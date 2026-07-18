DICKINSON, ND (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Rox (32-17) continue to pick up wins both on the road and at home. The Rox took down the Badlands Big Sticks (24-24) on Friday, 9-4.

The Rox got up on the Big Sticks early by putting up three runs in the second. Aidan Mouton took a bases-loaded walk to plate St. Cloud's first run. Tanner Recchio and Austin Haley each singled to score two more.

Badlands answered with a run of their own, and the score was 3-1 until the sixth inning. In the top of the sixth, the Rox increased their lead when Jackson Legg scored on a fielder's choice by Brent Griffiths. The 4-1 would not last long. The Big Sticks answered back with three runs of their own in the bottom of the inning. Badlands were led by a double from Gavyn Schlotterback and an RBI single from Cooper Cooke, and the game was knotted at 4.

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St. Cloud quickly recaptured the lead in the seventh. They picked up an unearned run thanks to a double steal attempt and a wild throw and were up 5-4. The Rox pulled away in the eighth inning, scoring four more runs, led by doubles from Legg and Alex Dupuy for the final 9-4 score.

Jacob Imoto started for St. Cloud, tossing 5.1 innings, giving up three earned runs on six hits with four strikeouts. Ethan Felling picked up the win in relief. The Rox will take on the Minto Hot Tots on Saturday and Sunday before returning home on Tuesday to take on the La Crosse Loggers.

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