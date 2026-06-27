MANKATO (WJON News) -- The Mankato MoonsDogs (14-17) took down the St. Cloud Rox (21-12) on Friday night. The MoonDogs staked an early lead and held on to beat the Rox 5-3.

Mankato jumped on Rox starter KJ Hart in the first inning. They roughed him up for three runs on a couple of singles and a walk for the early 3-0 lead, and knocked him out of the game.

The Rox came right back in the top of the second thanks to a couple of extra base hits. Owen Estabrook homered to left to plate two runs. Tanner Recchio raced around the bases for a triple, which scored Jackson Legg, and things were knotted up at 3-3.

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The MoonDogs retook the lead in the home half of the fifth inning. The Rox were their own worst enemy in the inning, giving up five walks and a double to let Mankato score two runs and take the 5-3 lead, which would prove to be the final score.

Adam Trevino and Jacob Imoto combined to shut down Mankato for the final three and a third innings, but the Rox were not able to take advantage of the relief effort.

The Rox will take on Mankato again on Saturday before coming back to St. Cloud for a two-game series against the Bismarck Larks on Sunday and Monday.

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