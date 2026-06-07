MINOT (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Rox (10-3) rebounded from Friday night's loss to Minot (7-6) and cooked the Hot Tots 13-5 on Saturday. The Rox increased their lead in the Great Plains West to 3 games over Minot and are the first team in the Northwoods League to reach 10 wins this year.

The Rox wasted no time in getting on the board, putting up five runs in the 1st inning. A couple of fielding mistakes aided the Rox's output, and Carter Jorissen knocked in two with an RBI single to make it 5-0.

Carter Jorissen, St. Cloud Rox Carter Jorissen, St. Cloud Rox loading...

Minot was quick to answer with four runs of their own in the bottom of the 1st, and it was 5-4, and it looked like it was going to be a slugfest. St. Cloud increased their lead with four more runs in the 4th with Jackson Legg's RBI single to center, capping off the inning for a 7-4 Rox lead.

The Rox added two more runs in the 5th on RBI hits from Dylan Westbrook and Alex Dupuy for a 9-4 advantage. They put up another pair in the 6th on a two RBI double by Jorissen, and it was 11-4.

In the 8th, you guessed it, St. Cloud put up two more runs on RBI singles by Tyler Holland and Tanner Recchio to get to the 13-5 final.

St. Cloud takes on the Hot Tots in Minot again on Sunday before coming home to battle the Hot Tots on Monday and Tuesday.

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