Rox Fall Just Short In Thrilling Battle Against Stingers
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Rox (12-7) dropped their second game in a row on Saturday. The Willmar Stingers (8-10) took down the Rox 7-6 in the first of four games between the two teams.
The Stingers got up early, putting up single runs in each of the first three innings. Willmar was not done there. They put across four more runs in the 5th inning on a collection of hits, stolen bases, a wild pitch, and a sac fly, and they had a 7-0 lead.
The Rox would mount a comeback, though. St. Cloud rallied in the bottom of the 7th. Tanner Recchio knocked in two runs with an RBI single, and Jackson Legg did the same, and lo and behold, it was 7-4. The Rox were not done yet. Nolan Geislinger would score on a sacrifice bunt by Alex Dupuy, and Legg would score on a wild pitch. When the inning was over, the Rox cut the lead to 7-6.
That is all the closer the Rox could get through, and the Stingers held on for the win. The two teams battle at Joe Faber Field on Sunday before heading to Willmar on Monday.
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