Rox Keep Rolling With A Solid Win Over Bismarck
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Rox continued their winning ways with a 9-5 win over the Bismarck Larks on Saturday night. The win gave the Rox a sweep of the Larks and improved their record to 5-1 in the early season.
The Rox got out on top right away in the first inning. Tanner Recchio dropped down a bunt single. He then advanced to 2nd on a swinging strike by Tyler Holland, stole 3rd, and came home on another called strike, and the Rox had a 1-0 lead.
Cal Schmelzie continues to provide big hits for the Rox.
Bismarck tied the game in the 2nd and then took a two-run lead in the 3rd. St. Cloud struck back with a four-spot in the 5th, and another four runs in the 6th. Cal Schmelzie had the big hit in the 5th with his second basing clear double in two games. Recchio's two-run triple was the big hit in the 6th, and the Rox were up 9-3, which proved to be enough for the win.
Eli Lamb picked up the win out of the bullpen with four scoreless innings of relief, striking out four. Josiah Petersen started the game for St. Cloud, tossing three innings and allowing three runs.
Next up for the Rox is a match-up with the Willmar Stingers on Sunday at 4:05 p.m at home. St. Cloud sits atop the Great Plains West at 5-1. The Stingers are 2-4 on the season and currently sit in fifth place in the Great Plains West.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT
LOOK: MLB history from the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Seth Berkman
LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history
Gallery Credit: Peter Richman
RANKED: These are the richest race car drivers
Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer