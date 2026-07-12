WILLMAR (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Rox (29-15) clobbered a Central Minnesota rival on Saturday. The Rox defeated the Willmar Stingers (21-22) by a score of 19-3 in Willmar.

The Rox put up runs in each of the first seven innings and jumped out of the gates fast. St. Cloud took advantage of some Stinger mishaps and a double steal by Tanner Recchio and Austin Haley to stake themselves to a 4-0 lead.

The Rox put up three more runs in the top of the 2nd with an RBI single by Haley and a wild throw. They had a 7-0 lead after two, and things only got worse for Willmar after that.

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St. Cloud added single runs in the 3rd, 4th, and 5th innings, and then unloaded on the Stinger in the 6th. Three bases-loaded walks contributed to the onslaught, and then Haley came through yet again with a bases-clearing double for three more. When the inning was done, the Rox had scored seven and had a 17-2 lead.

The Rox scored two more in the 7th and Willmar one in the bottom of the inning to get to the final 19-3 score. Ethan Felling started the game for St. Cloud, going seven innings and allowing just one earned run.

St. Cloud is 5-3 in the second half of the season. The Rox are off on Sunday before returning to Joe Faber Field to take on the Minnesota Mud Puppies.

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