Public art has transformed downtown St. Cloud and communities across the metro area, with murals, sculptures and creative installations adding color and character to Central Minnesota.

One of the best things about public art is that it's always available. Unlike a museum or gallery, these works can be enjoyed year-round while you're shopping, dining or simply taking a walk through downtown St. Cloud.

Many of the murals have become popular backdrops for photos, helping visitors and residents discover corners of the city they may have otherwise overlooked.

Public art has also become an important part of community revitalization efforts. Murals can transform blank walls into colorful landmarks while celebrating local history, culture and creativity. They often encourage people to spend more time exploring downtown businesses and neighborhoods, benefiting both artists and the local economy.

More public mural art is on the way to downtown St. Cloud.

The St. Cloud Downtown Alliance, with help from a grant from the Central Minnesota Community Foundation, is commissioning a new outdoor mural for downtown St. Cloud. The project is part of the Alley of Art project, which is a work in progress between 7th Avenue North and 6th Avenue North.

The new mural will join a growing list of Central Minnesota-centered art.

When you take the time to look around, there are actually a lot more murals/artwork on the walls in downtown St. Cloud than you might realize. For this article, we are using the term "mural" very loosely and including everything from painted artwork, large photographs, wraps, etc.

Take a look at our gallery of existing downtown St. Cloud murals and tell us how we did.

Did we miss any murals that should be on this list? Also, as the Alley of Art progresses, what images of artwork would you like to be included in that project?