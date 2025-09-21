Street Fair And Puppy Parades Highlight Festi-Fall Weekend [PHOTOS]
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Festi-Fall kicked off on Saturday with lots of fun activities in downtown St. Cloud. There was the Farmer's Market, Oktoberfest at Beaver Island Brewing Company with German-themed food, music, and beer. Plus Pride in the Park at Lake George, which featured live entertainment, vendors, and family activities. The annual puppy parade was a big hit as well.
Who won the puppy parade?
A Chihuahua named Addie won for most original costume, and Wally the Great Dane took home the Crowd Favorite award. Sunday will see East St. Germain Street transformed into a street fair with food trucks, live music, vendors, and a beer garden from Noon to 5:00 p.m. There is also the East End Car Show and Touch A Truck for the kids from 2:30 to 5:00. Festi-Fall, hosted by the Downtown St. Cloud Alliance, aims to highlight local businesses and community organizations in downtown St. Cloud.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Wonderland’s War’s Next Chapter Offers Thrilling New Strategies
- Local Boutiques And Baked Goods Shine At The Hello Fall Festival
- Sartell’s Beloved House Of Pizza Is Returning
- Last Chance For New Bites At The Minnesota State Fair [PHOTOS]
- State Fair Wraps Up Another Unforgettable Summer [GALLERY]
- Minnesota Comedian Denise Winkelman Celebrates Her First Special
LOOK: These are the best lake towns to live in
Gallery Credit: Stacker
QUIZ: Can You Guess the Iconic TV Show From Just One Opening Freeze-Frame?
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
LOOK: Iconic products released the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Stacker