ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Pride organization is hosting a series of events throughout June.

Senior Pride Bingo and Brunch

St. Cloud Pride will kick off the month with Senior Pride and Brunch on Thursday, June 4th, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the Whitney Senior Center. The event is free, but they encourage you to pre-register as seating is limited.

Pride Drag Show

On Saturday, June 6th, B-Side Indie Music Cafe will host an all-ages, sober Pride drag show from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Admission is $10. Specialty drinks will be available for purchase. You are encouraged to get your tickets in advance, as this event has sold out in the past.

Pride Summer Fun Fest

St. Cloud Pride is hosting a Summer Fun Fest on Sunday, June 7th, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Lake George/Eastman Park. The free family-focused event will include carnival games, vendors, food, music, crafts, interactive activities, and more.

Pride Tending for a Cause

St. Cloud Pride will be at Beaver Island Brewing Company on June 24th. The Pride Board will be there from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The organization gets $1 for every drink purchased and all the tips for the evening. They will also be playing bingo that night with a fee of $1 per sheet.

St. Cloud Pride hosts a variety of monthly connects.

The 17th annual St. Cloud Pride week has been scheduled for September 14th through the 20th.