Men's health awareness month is celebrated annually in June. To discuss important aspect of men's health, I was joined by Dr. Joel Baumgartner from Rejuv Medical.

Importance of Men's Health

Dr. Baumgartner says there are important aspects of health men typically ignore. They include fatigue, pain, poor sleep, weight gain, high blood pressure, and erectile disfunction. He says it isn't weak for men to focus on their health it is rather wise. Dr. Baumgartner says says taking care of your body is so important regardless of what your profession is or pressures are.

Life Expectancy

Maintaining health is so important for men because your life expectancy is at stake. He says changes in testosterone levels happen as men age. He says examples of low testosterone include lack of sleep, loss of muscle mass, weight gain, and changes in sex drive. Dr. Baumgartner indicates testosterone levels go up while men are sleeping so if you aren't sleeping well, you are losing testosterone. He says sleeping 7-9 hours a night is recommended. Dr. Baumgartner says men can catch up on the weekend.

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Eat Well

Dr. Baumgartner encourages men to eat well which includes proteins and plenty of fruits and vegetables. He says maintaining or gaining muscle mass and doing a fair amount of cardio on a regular basis can help offset the affects of low testosterone.

Treatments

There is treatment for low testosterone levels that can include supplements, pills and shots. He says weight loss can also push back the affects of low testosterone. If men would like to inquire about their health and how that can improve it, contact rejuvmedical.com.

If you'd like to listen to my 4-part conversation with Dr. Joel Baumgartner, click below.