Summer can be a great time to evaluate your nutrition intake. Certified Personal Trainer Katherine DeLeon from Rejuv Medical joined me on WJON to talk about nutrition on WJON's Health Matters program.

What is Nutrition?

DeLeon says nutrition is the science of how food impacts the body and the fueling of the body. She says nutrition includes 3 macronutrients (carbohydrates, protein and fats) and 2 micronutrients (vitamins and minerals). DeLeon explains absorbing all the macro and micro nutrients equals your nutrition.

Common Nutrition Mistakes

DeLeon says common mistakes people make with their nutrition include the volume of consumption, constant snacking or leaving out a macronutrient. She says some foods can be addictive with sugar being "highly" addictive. DeLeon indicates salty foods can be addictive as well. The dopamine in sugar and salt creates a feel good sensation.

Improve Nutrition Intake

If someone is interested in improving their nutritional intake DeLeon recommends switching out sugary drinks with water or something with less calories. She says if you consistently remove sugary items from your diets, you'll crave that food less. DeLeon says it takes 21 days to break a habit but she believes 12-18 weeks to change the lifestyle. DeLeon says it's hard to make this change so expect road blocks and have a solid support system.

Fiber

DeLeon says fiber is super important in our diets. She explains that it's very important for digestive health, cholesterol levels, and blood sugar control. DeLeon says an increase in fiber can also offset symptoms of perimenopause, which women 30-50 often deal with. Fruits and vegetables are good sources of fiber. DeLeon says whole fruits and vegetables have more fiber than fruit or vegetable drinks.

If you'd like some help with your nutrition, contact the staff at Rejuv Medical to learn about suggestions and how physical activity can help with your health.

