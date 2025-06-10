Migraine headaches can stop sufferers in their tracks. To learn more about migraines I was joined by Dr. Leah Thronaum, Medical Director for the Neuroscience Center at CentraCare. She says a migraine is a disorder of brain desensitization. Thronaum explains a migraine is not a normal headache, they are often intense and affect both sides of the head.

Challenges of Migraines

Dr. Throanaum says migraines interfere with your ability to do normal activity like going for a walk, bending over, smells can be bothersome, sounds can seem louder, appetite can be less, nausea and vomiting. She says migraines can last anywhere from a few hours to days.

Primary and Secondary Headaches

Dr. Throanaum says there are primary headaches and secondary headaches. A true sinus headache typically happens after a sinus infection is treated. She says a lot of what people call a sinus headache are often migraines. Migraines are primary headaches. Secondary headaches are headaches that result from an underlying medical condition.

Symptoms

Symptoms of an oncoming migraine include increase in yawning, increase in urination, changes in appetite, changes in your bowel, increase fatigue, cravings, difficulty with concentration, increase sensitivity to lights and sounds.

Who is More Likely to Suffer From Migraines

Likelihood of being a migraine sufferer runs in families and sufferers should be a high alert with their diet, physical activity, sleep and stress. Dr. Thronaum says according to recent studies if both parents have suffered migraines you are 50% more likely to suffer them yourself. She says in children there is a 50/50 split in regards to which gender is more likely to get migraines. As children reach puberty females become more likely to get migraines at 66% compared to 33% for males. Dr. Thronaum says that maintains throughout life.

If you'd like to listen to my 4-part conversation with Dr. Thronaum, click below.