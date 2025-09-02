The beginning of a new school year brings both excitement and anxiety. Rejuv Medical Therapist Liz Reihm joined me on WJON for a Health Matters conversation about back to school anxiety.

Getty Images/iStockphoto Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Anxiety is Common

Reihm says early school year anxiety is common especially if the student has moved to a new school district and doesn't know anyone. She says uncertainty is a key factor which leads to anxiety. Reihm says when we're anxious we often project into the future with the fear of the unknown or reliving a negative experience from the past. She suggests making it a point to live in the moment and to not dwell on past negative experiences.

What is Worry?

Worry and anxiety are similar and yet different things. Reihm says worry is the first stage of anxiety which can be described as restlessness or muscle tension. She says this often happens a couple days before the first day of school or a large presentation. Reihm indicates a person who feels this, feels a little bit off. She says this mild anxiety or worry can be a positive thing because it causes us to prepare and focus.

Anxiety Can Become Severe

Reihm explains a moderate or severe anxiety can lead to a flight of fight reaction. She says this can lead to scattered thinking, a rapid heart beat, sweating and dizziness. Reihm indicates the final stage would be panic. She says this shows up as an overwhelming sense of dread and worry.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Liz, click below.