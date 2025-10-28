When is the right age for a child to have a cell phone? How much screen time should a child have a day? These are the types of things Dr. David Smith of Zarminali Pediatrics of Sartell and I discussed in this version of Health Matters.

Screen Time

Kids are complicated and their health needs change over time from the more obvious physical needs to mental health challenges. Dr. Smith says the recommendation of 2 or less hours of screen time a day is a difficult task considering the use of screens in school. He says 2 or less hours of recreational screen time a day may be more realistic.

What Kids are Looking at

Dr. Smith suggests parents monitor screen time and what their child is viewing online. He says kids can encounter child predators online while not knowingly communicating with them in online games or websites. Dr. Smith says a child may think they are communicating with a peer but that may not be the case. He says kids should know who they are communicating with outside the online experience.

Interpersonal Communication

Excessive screen time and a lack on face to face communication has made current society less connected. Dr. Smith says kids grow up online and do a lot of their communicating on social media and through text messaging. He says this has led to isolation and mental health challenges for some. Dr. Smith encourages no phones at the dinner table and interpersonal social experiences. This can includes physical activity, and involvement in sports and organizations. The right age for a child to get a cell phone can vary. Dr. Smith says parents should hold out as long as they can. He says the right age isn't the same for every kid.

Obesity

Childhood obesity has been a big concern in the United States for quite awhile. Dr. Smith says too much screen time, a bad diet and not enough physical activity are contributing factors. He suggests that parents look for warning signs and encourage kids to practice healthy habits at a young age that they can carry into adulthood.

If you'd like to listen to my 4-part conversation with Dr. Smith, click below.