What Central Minnesotans Should Know About Measles

Measles has made a resurgence in some locations in the United States. Dr. David Smith from Sartell Pediatrics joined me on WJON. He is concerned that measles could impact unvaccinated Central Minnesota residents in the near future. The Texas Department of Health has indicated 279 cases of measles have been confirmed since January 1, 2025.

Get our free mobile app

Dr. Smith says measles has become a problem in western Texas, and parts of Nevada. He says measles is extremely contagious. One person with measles is expected to infect 12-15 people. Dr. Smith says measles is spread in the air which makes it more dangerous than many illnesses. He says the measles vaccine is incredibly effective. He says the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is given together to young people at 1 year of age before being given a booster before they attend kindergarten. Dr. Smith says if you received those vaccines you should be protected. He does indicate no vaccine is 100% protective.

Dr. Smith says measles is an upper respiratory virus that is spread through droplets through the air. He says symptoms of measles typically include fever and rash. He says the cases in Texas and Nevada are with individuals that are unvaccinated. Dr. Smith explains they are segments of the Minnesota population who've also chosen to not get the measles, mumps and rubella vaccines.

Dr. Smith says the vast majority of people can recover from measles but death can occur in some cases. He explains there are cases of people who've had measles where they suffer from seizures years after having the virus. Dr. Smith says a minority of people can have complications of measles years after recovering from the virus.

If you'd like to listen to my 4-part Health Matters conversation with Dr. David Smith, it is available below.