Back to school for kids means numerous things which includes some health reminders. Dr. David Smith from Sartell Pediatrics joined me on WJON. He says there are milestone vaccination reminders for parents. Students going into kindergarten are recommended to get a measles, mumps and rubella shot along with chicken pox, polio, diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis vaccines. Dr. Smith says it differs from state to state as far as what vaccines are required prior to kindergarten. He says in Minnesota parents can choose to not get vaccines for their children without an identified reason. Dr. Smith indicates Minnesota is one of the more lenient states in regards to vaccination requirements.

Vaccinations

Going into 7th grade Dr. Smith says recommended vaccinations include meningitis, diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis. Dr. Smith says in many cases students participating in athletics are required to get a physical for clearance to play sports. He says sports physicals are required every 2 to 3 years. Dr. Smith explains during these exams, they are looking for any indication of possible cardiac arrest, any abnormalities, and scoliosis.

Common Fall Illnesses

When kids go back to school the amount of illnesses increase. Dr. Smith says this happens due to many people being close together. He says germs can spread through tables, chairs and door knobs. Dr. Smith says there has been an increase of hand, foot and mouth disease and typically in September strep throat reappears. He indicates last fall Central Minnesota saw numerous cases of walking pneumonia. Dr. Smith suggests washing hands often and resist the urge to touch your face to prevent the spread of these ailments.

