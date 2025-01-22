Common Infant Health Concerns For Central Minnesotans

Becoming a new parent is an exciting and stressful time. I was joined by Pediatrician Dr. David Smith from Sartell Pediatrics on WJON's Health Matters program to talk about common infant health issues.

Dr. Smith says despite their size, babies are very resilient and pretty tough. He says one of the things they watch closely over the first couple days of birth is to make sure they aren't losing too much weight. Smith says it is common for a baby to lose 10% of their birth weight and regain it within 2 weeks.

A common health concern infants can get includes jaundice. Smith says jaundice occurs when their is a breakdown of red blood cells. He explains if it builds up in the baby's blood it causes the skin to take on a yellowish color. Dr. Smith says they track their red blood cells levels and if they are elevated they treat these babies with Bili lights. He explains jaundice is a little more common in breast fed babies. The yellow color goes from head to toe which means it starts at the head and works its way down. He says jaundice, when treated, usually goes away in a matter of days.

Cradle cap is a common condition infants can encounter according to Dr. Smith. He describes it was greasy, scaly skin. Smith says it is a cosmetic condition more than a medical problem. He indicates mineral oil can be used to treat it and it typically goes away quickly. Another concern can be rashes. A rash infants can get is Neonatorum Toxicum when babies get a pimply red rash. He says this is normal even though the name sounds scary. Eczema, allergies and asthma could be ailments infants show signs of. Food allergies are common with infants and should be monitored closely. Roseola is a common rash babies have and is typically accompanied by a fever. Dr. Smith this will typically go away over time. Heat rash and diaper rash are also common rashes babies deal with.

Dr. Smith talked about the digestive system of infants, normal bowel movements and appetite. He also addressed the difference between breast fed and formula fed babies. Smith says the approach doctors have toward peanuts for infants has changed in the last 20 years. He says parents are now encouraged to feed babies peanuts in some form in the first year of their life.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Dr. Smith, it is available below.