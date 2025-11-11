Dementia is defined as the loss of cognitive functioning which includes thinking, remembering and reasoning. This loss of memory can interfere with a person's daily life and activities. Some people with dementia cannot control their emotions, and their personalities may change. Dr. Pat Zook from the Dementia Community Action Network joined me on WJON.

How Dementia Develops

Dr. Zook says basically dementia is a syndrome where your brain doesn't work properly. Reasons why your brain isn't working properly include exposure to a toxic substance, trauma to the brain, infection, and severe depression. He says dementia isn't any of those things but instead the symptoms often show up slowly over a series of years. Dr. Zook indicates, in most cases, it is gradual and starts after the age of 65. Short term memory loss is often the first to be affected. He says forgetting how to drive home is likely a sign of dementia.

Alzheimer's Disease

There are many different kinds of dementia. Dr. Zook says the most common is Alzheimer's disease but there are approximately 80 different types of dementia. He says Alzheimer's Disease is largely preventable for most people. Dr. Zook says the exception to that rule are often a genetic disposition.

Prevention

Dr. Zook says prevention of Alzheimer's disease should start for people when they are 25 to 30 years old. Prevention starts with good habits in regards to physical activity, a person's diet, and social interaction. Dr. Zook says maintaining a healthy lifestyle with plenty of physical activity, social interaction and a healthy diet can go a long way to preventing dementia.

