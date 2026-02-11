The 2nd Annual Pickleball Tournament to raise money for Dementia Friends will take place Saturday, March 21. Dementia friends is continuing the tradition started by DCAN's resources in 2025. Dementia Friends is housed under the Whitney Senior Center umbrella and provides education and resources to caregivers throughout Central Minnesota.

2022 USA Pickleball West Diamond Regional Ronald Martinez, Getty Images loading...

The Event

The organizer of this year's event is Tami Kolbinger, Care Manager and Care Navigator with Vivie. She says they are hosting Dinking with Dementia Friends Pickleball Tournament on Saturday, March 21st from 9:00am - 3:00pm at the Whitney Recreation Center in St. Cloud. Tami expects the event to be a fun, impactful event, bringing together players, supporters, and community members — all to raise funds for Dementia Friends. The money raised will go directly toward their Fall Caregivers’ Conference, which provides dementia caregivers with essential resources, support, and connection.

Looking for Sponsors and Participants

Tami is currently looking for Tournament, Respite, Court and Prize sponsors along with participants to take part in the event. She says your skill and experience with pickleball doesn't matter. Last year they had approximately 30 participates with a grandfather and grandson winning the event. Kolbinger says you can sign up as a single or a doubles team. The cost is $50 to sign up as an individual and $80 for a doubles team. If you'd like to sign up click here for a link.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Tami Kolbinger, click below.