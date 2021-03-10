Repairs to Damaged Waite Park Pickleball Courts are Underway

WAITE PARK – The city of Waite Park is repairing the pickleball courts at River’s Edge Park, left badly damaged when a man drove a vehicle through them last November.

Waite Park Police were called to the courts on November 27 to investigate reports of damage. While on the scene, officers realized the vehicle debris on the courts matched a vehicle that had been involved in a hit-and-run the night before.

The driver, 26-year-old Jose Briceno Jr. of Waite Park, received multiple charges related to driving under the influence and failing to stop for an accident.

City officials say repairs are being made to the south pickleball courts, but they haven’t confirmed when the work will be finished.

The three north courts will be open as soon as the weather allows, but they will not include a windscreen until the fence is fixed.